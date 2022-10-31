Home / Business / Tata Steel's Q2 net profit plunges 90 per cent to 1,297 crore: Report

Tata Steel's Q2 net profit plunges 90 per cent to 1,297 crore: Report

Published on Oct 31, 2022 05:57 PM IST

The company's net profit stood at ₹12,547.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Homegrown Tata Steel is among the top steel producers in the world(Bloomberg Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Monday reported a nearly 90 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to 1,297 crore for the July-September quarter of 2023-23, dragged by higher expenses.

Its total income during July-September 2022 stood at 60,206.78 crore as against 60,657.98 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses rose to 57,684.09 crore from 47,239.63 crore earlier.

Homegrown Tata Steel is among the top steel producers in the world.

