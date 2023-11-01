News / Business / Tata Steel slips into red; reports 6,511 crore net loss in September quarter

Tata Steel slips into red; reports 6,511 crore net loss in September quarter

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Nov 01, 2023 08:46 PM IST

The company's total income declined to ₹55,910.16 crore from ₹60,206.78 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 6,511.16 crore in the second quarter ended September.

Tata Steel(Mint File)
It had clocked 1,297.06 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its expenses stood at 55,853.35 crore in the quarter under review against 57,684.09 crore a year ago.

