Tata Steel slips into red; reports 6,511 crore net loss in September quarter

Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹6,511.16 crore in the second quarter ended September. Tata Steel(Mint File)

It had clocked ₹1,297.06 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income declined to ₹55,910.16 crore from ₹60,206.78 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its expenses stood at ₹55,853.35 crore in the quarter under review against ₹57,684.09 crore a year ago.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON