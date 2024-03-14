 Tata Technologies appoints Sukanya Sadasivan as Chief Operating Officer - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Tata Technologies appoints Sukanya Sadasivan as Chief Operating Officer

Tata Technologies appoints Sukanya Sadasivan as Chief Operating Officer

PTI |
Mar 14, 2024 04:27 PM IST

Before joining Tata Technologies, Sukanya Sadasivan held the position of Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at TCS.

Global engineering and product development digital services firm Tata Technologies Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Sukanya Sadasivan as its Chief Operating Officer.

Sadasivan in her new role will primarily focus on strengthening delivery and practice operations, along with internal digital and IT systems, preparing the company for an ambitious phase of expansion, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

She brings to Tata Technologies more than three decades of knowledge and experience in the services sector, having previously served in various senior leadership capacities at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), it added.

Before joining Tata Technologies, Sukanya held the position of Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at TCS, leading strategic transformation initiatives across the organisation.

"Sukanya's exceptional track record and depth of experience in the technology and services industry will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team. I am confident that her insight and guidance will help our team prepare for the next phase of our growth as we scale up our relationships with top R&D spenders across the world," Tata Technologies CEO & Managing Director Warren Harris said.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
