News / Business / Tata Technologies IPO LIVE: Share price at 1,310 on BSE; 1,312 on NSE
Live

Tata Technologies IPO LIVE: Share price at 1,310 on BSE; 1,312 on NSE

Nov 30, 2023 11:23 AM IST
Tata Technologies IPO was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, November 30.

Tata Technologies IPO: Tata Technologies IPO was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, November 30. It is the first Tata Group company to have gone public in nearly two decades. Tata Consultancy Services had launched its IPO way back in 2004.

The IPO had opened for subscriptions on November 22 that lasted till November 24. The investors oversubscribed the IPO by 69.43 times, the most among a string of IPOs last week, fetching bids for the company worth 1.56 trillion rupees.

Tata Technologies IPO Day 3: The firm overtakes Reliance and Nykaa with highest number of applications.

Tata Technologies had reported a nearly 43% jump in consolidated net profit in the financial year ended March 31, 2023, while its revenue rose 25%

  • Nov 30, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    Tata Technologies' market valuation at 52,939.74 crore during morning trade

    At the NSE, the Tata Technologies shares began the trade at 1,200, rallying 140 per cent. The stock later jumped to 1,400. The company's market valuation stood at 52,939.74 crore during the morning trade, PTI reported

  • Nov 30, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    Tata Technologies IPO closed with bids worth 1.56 lakh crore

    As of 5pm on Friday, November 24, Tata Technologies IPO saw total bids worth 1.56 lakh crore, while the issue size of the initial public offering remains 2,200 crore, without the anchor portion. Deep dive

  • Nov 30, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    Tata Technologies shares trading at 1,313 on debut

    Tata Technologies shares are currently trading at 1,313 on debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

