Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings
- The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
Tech Mahindra has acquired 70 per cent stake in Perigord Asset Holdings, a digital workflow and artwork, labelling and BPO services firm.
The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
The IT software major will leverage Perigord's expertise and offerings to extend capabilities towards delivering efficiency and automation levers across sectors including consumer-packaged goods, medical devices and over the counter (OTC) products to enable growth and scalability in future.
The acquisition is a part of Tech Mahindra's long-term growth plan to build presence across key markets in Ireland, Germany, the United States and India with enhanced global delivery.
Vivek Agarwal, President of BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development at Tech Mahindra, said HLS is a key vertical for the company and this acquisition will expand its footprint globally in these domains.
"Perigord's disruptive proprietary platform and expertise in the artwork space and life sciences industry will add significant value to our offerings and capabilities. We welcome Perigord employees into the Tech Mahindra family and look forward to achieve great success together," he said.
Alan Leamy, Chief Executive Officer of Perigord Asset Holdings, said both companies' future ambitions and desires to digitally transform the world of pharmaceutical packaging services will deliver long-term innovative solutions to clients that will future proof their needs over the next 10 years.
Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals
Gold prices near ₹45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly
- On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures traded at ₹44,930 per 10 gram while silver prices slightly dipped 0.2 per cent to ₹67,510 per kg.
Sensex jumps over 260 pts to top 50,600 in early trade; Nifty nears 15,000-level
Nationwide bank strike enters Day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions
Education NPAs rise as Covid-19 hits jobs
- Experts said job and income loss and drop-out rates following the Covid outbreak, were key factors behind the surge in NPAs for this loan category.
Trade gap widens to $12.6 billion on lacklustre exports
- Between April last year and February 2021, merchandise exports have contracted 12.23%, while merchandise imports fell 23.1%.
UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board
Finance ministry releases entire ₹1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall
Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve
Chinese govt asks Alibaba to curtail media assets, says report
Vaccine rollout drives Canada's consumer confidence to highest in over a decade
Ratan Tata acquires undisclosed stake in Pritish Nandy Communications
Tesla names Musk 'Technoking', CFO 'Master of Coin' in cryptic regulatory filing
Union minister introduces bill to amend Mines and Mineral Development Act
