Tega Industries IPO: Here’s how you can check share allotment

Tega Industries IPO was subscribed a whopping 219.04 times on the last day of subscription last Friday and the company is likely to announce the share allotment next week.

Tega Industries IPO, which opened for bidding between December 1 and December 3, received bids for 2,09,58,69,600 shares against 95,68,636 shares on offer, data with the exchanges show.

The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 666.19 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 215.45 times subscription, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 29.44 times.

Tega Industries IPO was of up to 1,36,69,478 equity shares and had a price range of ₹443-453 a share. The initial public offer of Tega Industries was fully subscribed within one hour of opening on Wednesday.

Tega Industries on Tuesday garnered ₹186 crore from anchor investors. The price band was ₹443 to ₹453 per equity share. Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial were the managers of the offer.

Here’s how you can check the share allotment:

On the BSE website, you can follow these steps:

1. Select issue type (Equity) and issue name (Tega Industries Limited)

2. Enter application and PAN numbers

3. And finally check the box (I'm not a robot) and click on the search button.

You can also check the allotment on the IPO registrar's website:

1. Select the company name (Tega Industries Limited - IPO)

2. Select and accordingly enter either PAN number, application number, DP/client ID, or account number/IFSC

3. You can now enter the captcha and click on submit button

According to reports, after the end of the share allotment process, Tega Industries will refund money to unsuccessful investors by December 9 and will credit shares in the Demat accounts of eligible investors by December 10.

The Kolkata-baed company will make its debut with shares on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on December 13.

