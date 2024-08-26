Telegram responds to CEO Pavel Durov's arrest: ‘It is absurd to claim…’

Telegram responded to the arrest of its founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Pavel Durov in France over the weekend. The messaging platform said that it "nothing to hide" after the Russia-born billionaire has been detained over allegations related to the app’s moderation practices, reports claimed. A man is seen as a silhouette as he checks a mobile device whilst standing against an illuminated wall bearing Telegram's logo in this arranged photograph in London.(Bloomberg)

Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act, and its moderation is "within industry standards and constantly improving", the company said.

It added, "Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform."

It was reported that Pavel Durov- was arrested from Le Bourget airport outside Paris after landing on a private jet late on August 24 for failing to prevent criminal activities on Telegram.

The Russian embassy in France announced its efforts to clarify the situation and protect Pavel Durov's rights while criticising French authorities for not cooperating in providing consular access.

Telegram was founded in 2013 and Pavel Durov left Russia in 2014 after resisting government demands to shut down opposition groups on his earlier social media platform VKontakte.