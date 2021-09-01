Tesla moves a step closer to making India debut

Electric cars from Tesla Inc. may soon be on Indian roads, with the Union transport ministry approving four of its models for introduction in the country. The ministry’s Vahan portal, however, did not identify the models that received the nod.

All automobile manufacturers, both Indian and foreign, need to get their vehicles locally certified before a formal launch.

Tesla last year set up its Indian unit, Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt. Ltd, marking its intention for an entry into its potential growth market for electric cars. The California-based company has also started hiring senior executives to prepare the ground before a possible launch.

“Tesla has completed homologation and received approval for 4 of its vehicle variants in India. While we don’t have any conformation on names as yet, these are probably Model 3 and Model 4 variants,” Tesla Fan Club India tweeted.

A Tesla spokesperson did not respond to emailed queries.

The approval does not necessarily imply an immediate launch. The Elon Musk-led company has been asking India for a cut in import duty on electric vehicles and related parts as it is expected to initially import its vehicles as fully built units.

Tesla co-founder and chief executive Musk said last year that the company will enter India in 2021. “Next year for sure,” he said, while replying to a query on Twitter. Earlier, he also said high taxes on imported electric vehicles in India is hindering Tesla’s plan to sell its products here.

India levies import duty as high as 100% on completely built vehicles. Those assembled from imported knocked-down kits attract a lower tax. Global automakers such as Tesla and Hyundai have been urging the government to reduce the import duty to create a thriving market for electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, premium vehicle makers such as Mercedes Benz and Audi have already launched their electric vehicles in India by importing them as fully built units

