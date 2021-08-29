Home / Business / Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker: Report
Nvidia is likely to seek European Union antitrust approval for the $54 billion purchase of Arm early next month(REUTERS)
Nvidia is likely to seek European Union antitrust approval for the $54 billion purchase of Arm early next month(REUTERS)
business

Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker: Report

Tesla, Amazon, Samsung and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 07:43 AM IST

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has signaled competition concerns over Nvidia Corp's planned purchase of British chip designer Arm, the Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have also lodged opposition to the deal with U.S. authorities, the newspaper reported.

Earlier this year, the US Federal Trade Commission opened an in-depth probe into the takeover. The probe findings are expected in the coming weeks, according to the newspaper.

Tesla, Amazon, Samsung and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nvidia is likely to seek European Union antitrust approval for the $54 billion purchase of Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter have said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tesla amazon pay
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.