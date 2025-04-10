Menu Explore
The U.S. and China Are Still in a Trade War. Here’s How Much Business They Do

WSJ
Apr 10, 2025 10:19 AM IST

China, the third-largest supplier of U.S. goods, represents 13.3% of total U.S. imports.

President Trump on Wednesday gave the rest of the world a partial reprieve on tariffs but raised import duties to 125% on China, all but closing the U.S. to its third-largest supplier of goods.

The U.S. and China Are Still in a Trade War. Here’s How Much Business They Do PREMIUM
The U.S. and China Are Still in a Trade War. Here’s How Much Business They Do

Here’s a look at U.S. imports from China by size and categories.

The U.S. imported $438.9 billion worth of goods from China in 2024, according to the Census Bureau.

In total, the U.S. bought $3.3 trillion worth of goods from countries around the world in 2024. Goods from China represented 13.3% of total U.S. imports, making China the third-largest supplier of goods to the U.S.

Products such as smartphones, computers, toys and videogame consoles accounted for 55.5% of U.S. imports from China.

U.S. exports to China totaled $143.5 billion in 2024. The U.S. trade deficit with China was $295.4 billion in 2024, up 6% from 2023. The U.S.-China trade deficit expanded rapidly since 2000. After peaking in 2018, the deficit has declined moderately because of shifted trade policies and the pandemic disruptions.

China is the fourth-largest trading partner of the U.S., with total trade between the countries reaching $582.5 billion in 2024.

Write to Shen Lu at shen.lu@wsj.com, Alana Pipe at alana.pipe@wsj.com and Ming Li at ming.li@wsj.com

