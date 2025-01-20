This is how Amazon is enforcing five-day week return-to-office mandate for US employees: Report

Amazon's strict new return-to-office for five days a week mandate in the US also comes with changes in how the ecommerce giant tracks office attendance, according to a Business Insider report. In this photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York(Mark Lennihan/AP)

The new method provides managers lesser granular attendance data and more freedom on deciding which employees are not complying and how to deal with it.

"The information helps guide conversations between employees and managers, as needed, about coming into the office with their colleagues," the report quoted a company spokesperson as having saying.

Managers will be able to see the badging report at all times, and it also refreshes daily at 5 pm PT.

If an employee fails to meet the five days at office expectation, the internal system instructs managers to talk to them about it.

Additional data will also likely be done by the HR department who will reach out to the managers to ask what is up with employees who don't hit five days a week.

Prior to this, the company tracked when employees use their internal ID or badge to gain access to an office, which includes nearly all corporate buildings, data centers, fulfillment centers, and delivery stations.

However, it also started monitoring attendance by the hour last summer to crack down on "coffee badging," which is when staff simply come, get a coffee, and leave, with them coming alone being recorded as a day in the office.

Amazon's tracking system had also previously labelled employees like "inconsistent badger" and “zero badger” depending on how they complied with the previous three-day return-to-office mandate.