This Samsung phone is available at discount of 7,000. Details here

If you are looking to buy a mid-range smartphone, you may consider Samsung's Galaxy F23 5G, which, under an offer, can be purchased at a price much less than its original cost, as per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. Also, you will get an additional benefit if you have an ICICI debit or credit card, the report said.

The offer

The report states that under the offer, Galaxy F23 5G, which is priced at ₹23,999, can be purchased for ₹16,999, a discount of ₹7,000. Those who use an ICICI card for payment will also get an instant cashback of ₹1,000. The offer, it said, is live on the company's website.

However, the smartphone is delivered without a charger, which, therefore, will have to be ordered separately. Though the charger costs ₹1,299, it can be ordered at just ₹299 from the website.

Features and specifications

(1.) Galaxy F23 5G has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, with 1,080*2,048pixel resolution. The display supports refresh rate of 120Hz, and is protected by Corning's gorilla glass 5.

(2.) Snapdragon 750 chipset drives this smartphone, which has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

(3.) For photography, it has a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and 2MP macro shooter. An 8MP camera helps users take selfies.

(4.) A 5,000mAh battery power the phone; the battery supports fast-charging of 25W.

(5.) For connectivity, there are options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

