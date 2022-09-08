Home / Business / This Samsung phone is available at discount of 7,000. Details here

This Samsung phone is available at discount of 7,000. Details here

business
Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:56 PM IST

Under the offer, Galaxy F23 5G, priced at ₹23,999, can be purchased for ₹16,999.

Samsung's Galaxy F23 5G smartphone&nbsp;
Samsung's Galaxy F23 5G smartphone 
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you are looking to buy a mid-range smartphone, you may consider Samsung's Galaxy F23 5G, which, under an offer, can be purchased at a price much less than its original cost, as per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. Also, you will get an additional benefit if you have an ICICI debit or credit card, the report said.

The offer

The report states that under the offer, Galaxy F23 5G, which is priced at 23,999, can be purchased for 16,999, a discount of 7,000. Those who use an ICICI card for payment will also get an instant cashback of 1,000. The offer, it said, is live on the company's website.

However, the smartphone is delivered without a charger, which, therefore, will have to be ordered separately. Though the charger costs 1,299, it can be ordered at just 299 from the website.

Features and specifications

(1.) Galaxy F23 5G has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, with 1,080*2,048pixel resolution. The display supports refresh rate of 120Hz, and is protected by Corning's gorilla glass 5.

(2.) Snapdragon 750 chipset drives this smartphone, which has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

(3.) For photography, it has a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and 2MP macro shooter. An 8MP camera helps users take selfies.

(4.) A 5,000mAh battery power the phone; the battery supports fast-charging of 25W.

(5.) For connectivity, there are options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out