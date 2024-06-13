Tim Cook feels that people will use iPhone less because of this reason: ‘Significant possibility’

Tim Cook said that there is "significant possibility" that people use their iPhones less with Apple Intelligence after his company brought new AI updates. In an interview, he said that as Apple Intelligence continues to get smarter, time-consuming tasks may take less time for everyone. This comes as the tech giant announced that it will integrate AI into its systems using a number of AI features that will be available on Apple devices with its latest software. Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US.(Bloomberg)

The updates include a new and improved Siri with better language understanding, text capabilities, integration across apps, Writing Tools, and a revamped Photos app. Apple also announced its partnership with OpenAI owing to which users will be able to opt into a ChatGPT-powered Siri. Tim Cook said that Apple has never been motivated to have people spend their lives on their devices.

He said, "Our model is not one that needs engagement to succeed. Our model is one that where we want to empower you to be able to do things that you couldn't do otherwise."

The company has also added several features to the iPhone to inform users about the time they are spending on their devices which can help make reduce their usage. These include features like Screen Time that track how much time you spend on your iPhone and put it "a bit in your face," Tim Cook said.

Earlier Tim Cook said that he monitors his Screen Time "religiously" and also uses Focus settings to silence his phone or only receive specific notifications.

Apple is aiming to give consumers tools to do "incredible things" that they couldn't do otherwise, he said, asserting, “That's what motivates us.”