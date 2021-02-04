IND USA
Inflation is a critical component for bond returns, as shown by the slide in global government debt in January as the Biden administration announced it would roll out $1.9 trillion of additional US stimulus. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
Toothless inflation threats could mean emerging market debt boom

After the securities narrowing their yield spread over Group-of-Seven debt by 100 basis points since a 2018 peak, a long-term disinflationary backdrop should see that theme persist for many years to come.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:24 AM IST

A great era for emerging-market bonds may be only just beginning, according to a study of break-even rates.

After the securities narrowing their yield spread over Group-of-Seven debt by 100 basis points since a 2018 peak, a long-term disinflationary backdrop should see that theme persist for many years to come. Projected inflation for a cross-section of developing nations will average 4.74% from 2026 to 2031, versus an average 5.25% over the past five years, according to the analysis.

“The disinflationary outlook offers a potential capital gain and a stable high income from emerging-market debt,” said Akira Takei, a global fixed-income money manager in Tokyo at Asset Management One Co., which oversees the equivalent of about $510 billion. “The pandemic has yet to subside, so global economies overall see muted inflationary pressure.”

Inflation is a critical component for bond returns, as shown by the slide in global government debt in January as the Biden administration announced it would roll out $1.9 trillion of additional US stimulus. Treasuries have paced the declines, creating the possibility that regions with more subdued price pressures will entice additional inflows.

Local-currency emerging-market debt has dropped 0.4% last month, less than a third of the loss that its G-7 peers incurred.

The US five-year forward five-year inflation swap, which measures expectations for future inflation in the world’s biggest economy, climbed to 2.45% this week from as low as 0.97% during the initial coronavirus selloff in March. The most recent actual consumer-price index reading was 1.4% for December. January data are due next week.

Inflation may also be damped down in developing nations by the expected slower rollout of vaccine distribution, which will increase the prospect that the pandemic will cause long-lasting damage to some of those countries.

“I see the pandemic as reducing emerging economies’ overall growth potential,” said Kota Hirayama, senior emerging-market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. in Tokyo. “Inflation may eventually settle at historically low levels in these economies.”

Methodology

Forward break-even rates were derived from five- and 10-year inflation-linked government bonds issued by seven developing nations, except for Mexico where five- and eight-year notes were used. The countries were selected based on being constituents of the Bloomberg Barclays Emerging-Market Local-Currency Government Index. The average was weighted by each country’s nominal gross domestic product.

business

Oil extends rally after OPEC+ pledges to keep clearing surplus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Futures in New York traded above $56 a barrel after closing at the highest level in more than a year. OPEC+ ministers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia “stressed the importance of accelerating market re-balancing without delay” amid “uncertain” prospects for oil demand, according to a communique.
business

Sensex drops over 140 points in early trade; Nifty trades above 14,750

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:06 AM IST
IndusInd Bank the top loser in the Sensex pack, fell around 2.50 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, L&T and HCL Tech.
business

Jubilant FoodWorks’ Q3 profit up 22%

By Suneera Tandon, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Net profit rose to 123.91 crore in the three months ended December 31 from 101.80 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
business

Future Group challenges Delhi High Court order

By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Senior advocate Darius Khambata mentioned the matter urgently and urged it to hear the plea on Wednesday itself. “FRL will be saved from insolvency. The matter is coming up tomorrow otherwise,” Khambata said.
business

Biyani barred for one year on insider trading charges by Sebi

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Biyani, a pioneer of Indian retail, has also been barred from transacting in securities of Future Retail for two years.
business

PF tax ceiling will be applicable to GPF as well: CBDT chairman

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Budget 2021-22 has rationalised tax-free income on provident fund contribution by high income earners by making the exemption on interest income earned on annual contribution to 2.5 lakh applicable to all provident funds, Mody said in an interview.
business

Amazon plans AI-powered cameras in delivery vans to improve safety

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Amazon said the cameras, developed by transportation technology company Netradyne, use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide warnings about speeding and distracted driving among other things.
business

Bank of England to focus on recovery hopes even as Covid lockdown drags on

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:58 AM IST
The bulk of Britain's businesses are once again hobbled by a third national coronavirus lockdown since the pandemic struck last year, hitting the economy harder than any of the other Group of Seven rich nations, according to official data.
business

Sensex ends above 50,000 for first time

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The 30-share index jumped 458.03 points, or 0.92%, to close at 50,255.75, while the broader Nifty index gained 0.97% to 14,789.95.
business

Enough material to proceed against Kochhars: PMLA court

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:24 AM IST
On January 30, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act had summoned Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar after taking cognizance of the ED's charge sheet.
business

Govt to decriminalise 12 offences under LLP Act

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Offences that are more appropriate to be dealt with under other laws are proposed to be omitted from the LLP Act.
business

LIC IPO may hit market in Q4 of next fiscal: Economic Affairs Secretary Bajaj

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Currently, the government owns a 100 per cent stake in LIC. Once listed, LIC is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of 8-10 lakh crore.
business

Service industries in United States expand by most in nearly two years

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Service-industry employment, which includes leisure and hospitality jobs, expanded by the most in 11 months. Some cities, including New York, are easing restrictions on dining and other activities, which may help fuel more consumer spending.
business

Exxon investors, unhappy after results, push clean energy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:53 PM IST
"Today's patchwork of announcements do not materially alter ExxonMobil's long-term trajectory nor do they position it to succeed in a changing world," said Engine No. 1, an activist investment firm that joined forces with the California State Teachers Retirement System.
