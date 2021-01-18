Total speeds up renewables push with $2.5 bln investment in Indian solar power
Total is paying $2.5 billion for a share in Indian renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) and a portfolio of solar power assets, marking the latest step in the French energy company's drive to reduce its dependence on oil.
For its investment, Total will get a 20% stake in AGEL and a seat on its board, as well as a 50% share in the Indian firm's portfolio of solar power assets, the French firm said.
AGEL is controlled by Indian conglomerate Adani Group and has a market capitalisation of about 1.483 trillion Indian rupees ($20.25 billion).
Total has embarked on a strategy of shifting towards electricity and renewable energy. It aims to have 35 gigawatts (GW) of gross renewable energy generation capacity by 2025 from around 9 GW now.
Growing investor pressure has spurred Europe's top energy companies to outline plans to curb emissions and boost renewable energy output.
Last week, Total became the first major global energy company to quit the main US oil and gas lobby, the American Petroleum Institute, citing disagreements over the lobby's climate policies and support for easing drilling regulations.
Commenting on Total's acquisition, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said: "Our entry into AGEL is a major milestone in our strategy in the renewable energy business in India put in place by both parties."
"Given the size of the market, India is the right place to put into action our energy transition strategy based on two pillars: renewables and natural gas," he added.
Total's shares dipped 0.7% in early trading, as oil prices fell, but investment bank Barclays said Total was one of its top picks, with an "overweight" rating.
AGEL is targeting 25 GW of renewable power generation by 2025, and Total said AGEL would form a key part of Total's own overall plans for 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, along with plans for a further 10 GW per year on top of that afterwards.
Total and Adani struck a partnership deal back in 2018 in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector.
($1 = 73.2320 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Christian Lowe. Editing by Mark Potter)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare sector's revenue expected to grow 20% in 2021-22: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on first day of offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST compensation shortfall: FinMin releases installment of ₹6,000 cr to states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forex intervention by RBI to touch USD 93 billion by March: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex closes 470 points lower at 48,564 pts, Nifty ends session at 14,228 pts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shares hit over 1-week low as shadow lenders drop on fears of tighter rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Capital PE fund raises ₹1,250 cr to invest in urbanisation, manufacturing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Total speeds up renewables push with $2.5 bln investment in Indian solar power
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRFC IPO opens for subscription; wise decision to invest, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian stocks drop for a second day, tracking losses in Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin retreats from $40,000 level strategists view as key
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex opens over 200 points lower at 48,831; Nifty falls 70.60 points to 14,363
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox