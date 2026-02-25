Edit Profile
    Trump slaps 126% tariffs on India solar imports in threat to India-US trade deal

    The Trump tariff on India's solar imports suggests that the “America First” policy remains the priority, even at the expense of an India-US trade deal.

    Updated on: Feb 25, 2026 9:28 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    US President Donald Trump has imposed preliminary duties of 126% on solar imports from India, a move that threatens to derail the India-US trade deal.

    India's solar exports to the US reached $792.6 million in 2024, a nine-fold increase from 2022 levels. (AFP)
    India's solar exports to the US reached $792.6 million in 2024, a nine-fold increase from 2022 levels. (AFP)

    The US Commerce Department announced the levies after a determination that New Delhi unfairly subsidised its domestic manufacturing, allowing exporters to undercut American-made products. Beyond India, the department set initial rates ranging from 86% to 143% for Indonesia and 81% for Laos.

    The decision comes barely weeks after New Delhi and Washington agreed on a framework for the India-US trade deal to bring down tariff on India's exports to 18% from 50% earlier. That was before the US Supreme Court quashed Trump tariffs, calling them unconstitutional. Trump then pivoted to a new 10% baseline duty on most imports, with threats to hike that to 15%.

    Now, this latest protectionist pivot suggests that the “America First” policy remains the priority, even at the expense of strategic trade deals.

    Meanwhile, Indian and American officials have postponed a three-day meeting scheduled for this week to discuss the interim trade deal.

    The Solar Supply Chain

    The surge in imports from India, Indonesia, and Laos—which accounted for 57% of US solar module imports in the first half of 2025—is largely seen as a bypass for Chinese firms. Facing stiff US barriers, Chinese manufacturers have shifted production across Southeast Asia to maintain market access.

    India has been a primary beneficiary of this shift. Solar imports from the country reached $792.6 million in 2024, a nine-fold increase from 2022 levels.

    Tim Brightbill, lead attorney for the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, hailed the move as a victory for domestic investment. “Those cannot succeed if unfairly traded imports are allowed to distort the market,” he said.

    ALSO READ | What SCOTUS' tariff order means for the India-US trade deal

    Headwinds for US solar

    But for US solar firms, the duty represents a significant headwind. By effectively locking out Indian supply, the administration risks driving up project costs at a time when the industry is already grappling with high interest rates and policy uncertainty.

    A final determination on the subsidies is expected by 6 July 2026, alongside a concurrent anti-dumping investigation.

