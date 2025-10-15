TVS Apache RTX breaks cover as TVS Motor enters fastest-growing ADV segment

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. has entered India's fastest growing premium motorcycle segment with the TVS Apache RTX, to take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM's series of adventure motorcycles. The management of TVS Motor Co. at the launch event for the TVS Apache RTX in Theog, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. (Handout)

The TVS Apache RTX is powered by a 299.1-cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke DOHC engine that produces 36 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It gets a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter, as well as a slip-and-assist clutch. All of this hangs on a steel trellis chassis with a visible subframe.

“[TVS Apache] is now a global community of over six million riders,” Gaurav Gupta, president of TVS Motor's two-wheeler business in India, said in a statement on Wednesday (15 October 2025). “We expect the TVS Apache RTX to continue the winning streak and bring renewed spirit and new energy to the adventure rally tourer segment.”

To be sure, TVS Motor claims that the TVS Apache RTX opens a new category within the adventure motorcycling space, that of “adventure rally touring”.

The motorcycle gets four riding modes — urban, rain, tour and rally — with cruise control and traction control as standard. It's available in five colours and three variants with an introductory price of ₹1.99 lakh.

“With the all-new TVS Apache RTX, we are proud to introduce a new kind of motorcycle that takes the Apache legacy into the world of adventure touring,” Vimal Sumbly, head of premium business at the Chennai-based automaker, said in the statement.

“We are confident that it (Apache RTX) will not only carry forward the legacy but also dominate this new segment of adventure motorcycling.”

On Wednesday, TVS Motor shares rose 2.03% to ₹3574.55 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.70% higher at 82,605.43 points.