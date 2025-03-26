Uber Eats driver in Australia caught on camera peeing in lift, gets sacked

An Uber eats driver in Australia was caught on camera allegedly urinating in the lift of a customer's apartment. He has now been sacked. Facing away from the camera, he reportedly reached for his pants and moved to the front corner of the lift.

The driver was holding a takeout bag from Betty’s Burgers in his right hand while performing the act in a building in Artarmon in Sydney’s North Shore on March 10, according to an article by the New York Post.

The driver's account has since been deactivated and he can no longer work for Uber Eats which in a statement, said that it was investigating the incident and “strongly condemn this kind of behavior, which has no place on the Uber platform.”

“Our community guidelines clearly set out the rules that we expect all users, including delivery people to follow, and breach of these guidelines can result in loss of access to the Uber app,” the report quoted Uber Eats as having said.

On top of this, the NSW Police also confirmed that officers have launched an investigation.

“It’s just revolting,” said resident and secretary of the building, Geoffrey Grasso to Australian radio station 2GB. “I don’t know what goes through somebody’s mind to think that that in any way, shape, size, or form, (is) acceptable.”

He added that the other residents were left “disgusted” by the incident.

Grasso also claimed that though the elevator has been cleaned, it “still smells” and requires no less than $2,000 of repairs.