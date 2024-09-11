 UK economy unexpectedly stagnated for a second month in July - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK economy unexpectedly stagnated for a second month in July

Bloomberg |
Sep 11, 2024 01:16 PM IST

The UK economy stagnated for a second month in July, suggesting that a rapid recovery from recession is now losing momentum.

The UK economy stagnated for a second month in July, suggesting that a rapid recovery from recession is now losing momentum.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks on, at Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks on, at Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain.

Gross domestic product was unchanged after flatlining in June, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists were forecasting a 0.2% increase. Declines in production and construction were offset by services and a rebound in retail sales.

The British economy outpaced all of its Group of Seven peers in the first half with an expansion of 1.3%. Its performance in the second half is expected to be significantly weaker, however, with the Bank of England and private-sector economists forecasting growth of 0.3% on average in the third and fourth quarters.

Labour, which swept to victory in the July general election, is counting on growth to repair the public finances and deliver the boost to living standards promised to voters. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged the fastest sustained growth in the G-7 by reforming the planning system and lifting investment, a lofty commitment after more than a decade of feeble productivity gains. 

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On