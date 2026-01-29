Economic Survey 2025-26 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to present govt report card at 11:00 am today

The Economic Survey 2025-26 is expected to highlight a significant “twin win”: a sharp cooling in headline inflation, which dipped below the central bank's 4% target in late 2025, and a resilient domestic consumption story.

The survey serves as the intellectual preamble to Union Budget 2026, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February. While not a policy document, its tone will signal whether the government feels it has the “fiscal space” to offer tax relief to the middle class or if it will double down on capital expenditure to bridge the infrastructure gap.