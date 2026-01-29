Economic Survey 2025-26 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to present govt report card at 11:00 am today
Economic Survey 2025-26 LIVE: The latest updates and key highlights of the government “report card”, ahead of Union Budget 2026.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil Economic Survey 2025-26 at 11:00 am today, a couple of days ahead of Union Budget 2026, with investors and policymakers looking for confirmation that the world’s fastest-growing major economy has successfully navigated a high-interest-rate environment to secure a “Goldilocks” scenario of robust growth and cooling prices.
The Economic Survey 2025-26, authored by Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, arrives as India asserts its position as a global growth engine. The government's first advance estimates and recent upgrades from the IMF suggest the survey will likely project a GDP expansion of approximately 7.3% to 7.5% for FY26, comfortably outpacing global peers....Read More
The Economic Survey 2025-26 is expected to highlight a significant “twin win”: a sharp cooling in headline inflation, which dipped below the central bank's 4% target in late 2025, and a resilient domestic consumption story.
The survey serves as the intellectual preamble to Union Budget 2026, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February. While not a policy document, its tone will signal whether the government feels it has the “fiscal space” to offer tax relief to the middle class or if it will double down on capital expenditure to bridge the infrastructure gap.
Economic Survey 2025-26: Who prepares the ‘report card’?
The survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, under the direct supervision of the Chief Economic Advisor, currently Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran. While it is presented by the finance minister, it remains an independent assessment by the CEA’s team.
Economic Survey 2025-26: What exactly is it?
It is the report card of the central government, detailing economic performance over the past year. The survey reviews trends in GDP growth, inflation, employment, and foreign exchange reserves. Beyond just data, it provides a forward-looking outlook and recommends policy shifts to address structural challenges.
Economic Survey 2025-26 LIVE: Risks on the horizon
The Economic Survey 2025-26 is expected to strike a cautionary tone regarding external risks. Rising trade protectionism and potential shifts in US tariff policy remain “known unknowns” for India’s export machinery.
Economic Survey 2025-26 LIVE: Key themes
The key themes anticipated in Economic Survey 2025-26 include:
- A manufacturing pivot: Progress on production linked incentive schemes as India seeks to capture supply chains shifting away from China.
- Fiscal consolidation: Analysis of the government's glide path to bring the fiscal deficit toward the 4.4% target.
- The AI Dividend: A new emphasis on how digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence could boost productivity in the services sector.
Economic Survey 2025-26 LIVE: Govt ‘report card’ to be tabled in Parliament at 11:00 am today
Ahead of Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Parliament at 11:00 am today.
The government “report card” is expected to highlight a significant “twin win” — a sharp cooling in headline inflation, which dipped below the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target in late 2025, and a resilient domestic consumption story.