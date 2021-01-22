IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / UP govt gives 5 lakh marketing assistance to four startups under new policy
Each of the four startups will get <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh as marketing assistance over a period of one year to launch Minimum Viable Product in the market, an official release said.(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
Each of the four startups will get 5 lakh as marketing assistance over a period of one year to launch Minimum Viable Product in the market, an official release said.(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
business

UP govt gives 5 lakh marketing assistance to four startups under new policy

In a boost to 'Start In UP' programme under the new UP Startup Policy-2020, the Policy Implementation Unit (PIU) approved marketing assistance to four startups on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:35 AM IST

In a boost to 'Start In UP' programme under the new UP Startup Policy-2020, the Policy Implementation Unit (PIU) approved marketing assistance to four startups on Thursday.

Each of the four startups will get 5 lakh as marketing assistance over a period of one year to launch Minimum Viable Product in the market, an official release said.

The four startups that have been granted approval for getting funds are G systems of Prayagraj, Enray solutions LLP of Ghaziabad, Bhurak Technologies of Saharanpur and Matfusion weld Pvt Ltd of Lucknow in farming, solar power, face recognition and bio-fuel sectors respectively.

Emphasizing the importance of support to startups in early stage, Additional Chief Secretary, IT and Electronics and Chairman of PIU Alok Kumar said that the objective of facilitation and incentives was to encourage innovators to stimulate commercialization of their inventions and to help in validating "proof of concept".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The central bank cut policy rates by 115 basis points last year to support the recovery but it has left rates unchanged in recent months due to rising inflation.(Mint file photo)
The central bank cut policy rates by 115 basis points last year to support the recovery but it has left rates unchanged in recent months due to rising inflation.(Mint file photo)
business

‘Economic recovery seeing phoenix-like rise’

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The Indian economy shrank 23.9% in the first quarter and 7.5% in the second quarter on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. RBI expects the economy to contract by 7.5% in the current fiscal to March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian corporate earnings have been muted in the decade gone by.(MINT_PRINT)
Indian corporate earnings have been muted in the decade gone by.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex may breach 100k in 5 years as reforms take hold

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Foreign institutional investors led the investments in Indian markets in 2010-20. During the decade, FII investments in Indian equities stood at $107.38 billion, with only four years of outflows
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin drops close to $30,000 mark as head-turning rally stalls

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Bitcoin has seen a stellar rally as prices more than doubled after passing $20,000 for the first time in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Each of the four startups will get <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh as marketing assistance over a period of one year to launch Minimum Viable Product in the market, an official release said.(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
Each of the four startups will get 5 lakh as marketing assistance over a period of one year to launch Minimum Viable Product in the market, an official release said.(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
business

UP govt gives 5 lakh marketing assistance to four startups under new policy

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:35 AM IST
In a boost to 'Start In UP' programme under the new UP Startup Policy-2020, the Policy Implementation Unit (PIU) approved marketing assistance to four startups on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sensex lost around 40% from its peak in mid-January 2020 till March 2020.(PTI photo)
The Sensex lost around 40% from its peak in mid-January 2020 till March 2020.(PTI photo)
business

BSE Sensex: From 1,000 to 50,000 in 30 years

By Vineet Sachdev
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:05 AM IST
The Sensex has nearly doubled from its lows in March and has risen nearly 50 times in three decades — the benchmark was on 999 on January 1, 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said the Foreign Office was in talks with the EU about “the long-term arrangements for the EU delegation in the U.K.”(REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said the Foreign Office was in talks with the EU about “the long-term arrangements for the EU delegation in the U.K.”(REUTERS)
business

UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador

AP, London
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the U.K., which left the bloc last year. The EU says he should be given the same status as a national ambassador, like the rest of the bloc's 143 envoys around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, US. (Reuters Photo)(REUTERS)
A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, US. (Reuters Photo)(REUTERS)
india news

Twitter to restart giving blue ticks from January 22: All you need to know

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:20 PM IST
In 2017, the micro-blogging platform stopped its verification programme saying it felt arbitrary and confusing to many people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RBI, however, said the views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the central bank.(Mint file photo)
The RBI, however, said the views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the central bank.(Mint file photo)
business

India within striking distance of attaining positive growth, says RBI

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:25 PM IST
The economy contracted by a massive 23.9 per cent in the first quarter and 7.5 per cent in the second quarter on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi shipments to China in 2020 were rose 1.9% from a year earlier to 84.92 million tonnes. In picture - Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal.(Reuters)
Saudi shipments to China in 2020 were rose 1.9% from a year earlier to 84.92 million tonnes. In picture - Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal.(Reuters)
business

Saudi Aramco excludes emissions data in disclosures to investors

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The world's biggest oil company's self-reported carbon footprint might nearly double, adding as much as 55 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent to its annual tally, if those facilities are included, according to the report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bank deposits and insurance/pensions form 14 per cent each of the total household savings. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
Bank deposits and insurance/pensions form 14 per cent each of the total household savings. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
business

$200 bn extra savings, lockdown boosts household savings to 20-yr high: Report

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Historically households have been funding a third of the capital formation of the rest of the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the US dollar.(REUTERS)
On Thursday, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the US dollar.(REUTERS)
business

Rupee gains 6 paise to close near 5-month high of 72.99 vs USD

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:28 PM IST
It finally closed higher by 6 paise at 72.99 to the dollar, a level not seen since September 1, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Budget 2021: CII seeks customs duty exemption for defence imports in pvt sector

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The industry body said the taxes were affecting the private sector’s competitiveness across all projects, especially “large value, long-gestation period” programmes such as shipbuilding
READ FULL STORY
Close
Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HUL, HCL Tech, Infosys, ITC and Kotak Bank.(PTI)
Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HUL, HCL Tech, Infosys, ITC and Kotak Bank.(PTI)
business

Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:24 PM IST
The broader NSE Nifty slipped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 14,590.35.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd is India’s second-largest fuel retailer with a 25.77% market share.ramesh pathania/mint(MINT_PRINT)
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd is India’s second-largest fuel retailer with a 25.77% market share.ramesh pathania/mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

India still hopes oil majors will join race for biggest sale

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The planned $6.5 billion sale of the government’s 53% stake in the refiner will be India’s first big-ticket transaction in over a decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RBI slashed interest rates early last year to cushion the shock from the coronavirus crisis, but has left rates unchanged in recent months, cautious of rising inflation.(MINT_PRINT)
The RBI slashed interest rates early last year to cushion the shock from the coronavirus crisis, but has left rates unchanged in recent months, cautious of rising inflation.(MINT_PRINT)
business

India has been through worst of Covid-19, barring another wave, says RBI

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The RBI expects Asia's third-largest economy to contract by 7.5% in the current fiscal year to March, but analysts believe it is likely to escape recession and see modest growth in the current quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP