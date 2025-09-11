Urban Company IPO subscribed nearly 7X, GMP indicates listing-day pop

The initial public offering of Urban Company Ltd. was subscribed nearly seven times on the second day of share sale on robust demand from investors—small and large. The latest grey market premium for the Urban Company IPO was ₹39 as of 9:30 am on 11 September. (HT)

The retail portion, which is only 18% of the Urban Company IPO, was subscribed 14.56 times as of 1:54 pm, according to stock exchange data. Shares set aside for institutional investors, more than half the IPO, was subscribed 1.36 times while the NII portion was subscribed 12.91 times. Overall, the issue was subscribed 6.93 times.

Urban Company IPO GMP The latest grey market premium for the Urban Company IPO was ₹39 as of 9:30 am on 11 September. That indicates a listing price of ₹142—a premium of 37.86%. The unlisted shares were trading at ₹139.5 when the IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday.

Urban Company IPO Details Urban Company Ltd., formerly UrbanClap, has launched an IPO to raise as much as ₹1,900 crore by issuing shares in a price band of ₹98-103 apiece. That pegs the company's valuation at $1.7 billion (about ₹15,000 crore).

IPO dates: 10-12 September

10-12 September Allotment date: 15 September

15 September Listing date: 17 September

17 September IPO size: ₹ 1,900 crore

1,900 crore Issue size: ₹ 4.58 new shares

4.58 new shares Offer for sale: 13.86 crore shares

13.86 crore shares Lot size: 145 shares or multiples thereof On Tuesday, Urban Company raised ₹854 crore from marquee investors SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, among others, in an pre-IPO anchor placement. Existing shareholders and early backers, including Accel India and Elevation Capital, have offloaded shares worth ₹1,428 crore in the IPO.

Urban Company IPO: Analyst Take At ₹98-103 apiece, the Urban Company IPO is “fairly priced” when compared with financial performance of rivals, Ishank Gupta, research analyst at Deven Choksey told Reuters.

Urban Company IPO: Company Profile Urban Company, which offers services ranging from spas to plumbing repairs, rivals firms such as Housejoy and Sulekha. However, it mainly competes with unorganised and diverse regional players. The company turned profitable in the last financial year with revenue at ₹1,144 crore, a 38% rise year-on-year.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to develop new technology, invest in cloud space, marketing and for general corporate purposes.