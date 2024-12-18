Menu Explore
US Federal Reserve likely to cut interest rate for third straight time | Key points

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 18, 2024 10:25 AM IST

The Fed's rate decision, along with its updated quarterly economic forecasts, will be released at 2 pm on Wednesday (12:30 am on Thursday in India).

The US Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rate for a third straight time, when Fed officials meet in Washington on Wednesday (local time).

Also Read: The impact of Federal Reserve rate cuts on global interest rates

The Fed's rate decision, along with its updated quarterly economic forecasts, will be released at 2 pm on Wednesday (12:30 am on Thursday in India). This will be followed by a post-meeting press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell 30 minutes later.

US Fed rate cut: Here's all you need to know

(1.) The US central bank is widely expected to lower its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point, Bloomberg reported. This would bring the federal funds rate to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%.

(2.) However, such a decision by the Fed would take the benchmark rate at well above the 2.9% median estimated at the September meeting.

Also Read: US Federal Reserve rate cut plans likely unchanged by Donald Trump victory

(3.) As per Bloomberg, the most scrutinised portion of the updates estimates will be the “dot plot” or the expected rate path. Officials are expected to pencil in as many as three cuts for next year.

(4.) In September, policymakers forecast only two rate cuts for 2025.

(5.) The language of the Fed statement is likely to be similar to the one used in November. “The risks to achieving the Fed’s goals for employment and inflation are roughly in balance,” the statement said.

Also Read: Key takeaways from latest US Federal Reserve meeting: When is rate cut likely?

(6.) However, policymakers could also add that they expect to lower interest rates “gradually,” according to economists at Barclays.

(7.) Tim Duy, chief US economist for SGH Macro Advisors, said he expects the Fed to hold the rate steady in January after cutting it this week.


Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
