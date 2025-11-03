Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains delayed? Indian Railways flags furnishing issues

The wait for the first sixteen-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains may get longer due to furnishing and workmanship issues afflicting what is arguably India's fastest train system. A file photo of Vande Bharat Express Train between Katra and Srinagar. (AFP)

"There are issues related to furnishing and workmanship at many places in respect of sharp edges and comers at berthing area, window curtain handles, pigeon pockets between berth connectors inviting cleaning issues,etc,” the Railway Board said in a letter to the director general, Research Designs and Standards Organisation, and general managers of all the railway zones.

Necessary corrective measures are required in the current as well future rakes, the letter seen by PTI went on to say. The Railways Board has directed railway zones to observe all the conditions laid down by the RDSO for operations up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

According to railway officials, once RDSO takes final approval from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety for any newly-designed train, the CCRS forwards it to the railways ministry for sanctions to start operations.

“The CCRS during trial conveys its observations to the RDSO for compliance. In the case of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, RDSO sent its updated compliance on 1 September 2025,” officials said. The ministry’s letter dated 28 October has been sent to all the zones because Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s route is yet to be finalised.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train issues The railways ministry has reiterated compliance of some of the issues such as fire-safety measures, fitment of Kavach 4.0, provision of suitable and reliable communication system between locomotive pilots, train manager and station master, proper maintenance of all types of brake system among others.

It asked the zones to impart training to loco pilots to uncouple the semi-permanent coupler within 15 minutes in case of emergency and necessary tools required for this operation must be made a part of driver/guard tool kit.

“Suitable setting of temperature inside coaches shall be maintained to ensure comfortable conditions to passengers, considering ambient conditions and frequent opening & closing of doors," it said.

Availability of required trained technical staff to address en-route technical issues and emergencies should also be ensured, the ministry said.

“Regular announcements shall be made through the PA system informing all persons other than passengers to disembark from the train before departure. Also, pre-recorded passenger safety announcements in three languages (Regional, Hindi & English) should be made during the run to sensitise passengers about personal safety norms to be observed during travel.”

The ministry has also directed zones to deploy qualified and dedicated staff for the maintenance of Vande Bharat Sleeper Trainset along with ensuring adequate quantity of spares and consumable required for its maintenance.