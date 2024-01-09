close_game
News / Business / Vistara 9th Anniversary Sale opens, check what's on offer

Vistara 9th Anniversary Sale opens, check what's on offer

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 09, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Under the offer, bookings can be made for travel between January 9 and September 30 (both dates included).

Gurugram-based airline Vistara, which operated its maiden flight on January 9, 2015, has announced an Anniversary Sale to mark its nine years.

A Vistara aircraft (ANI)
“As we celebrate 9 years of endless memories, we are excited to announce our Anniversary Sale! Enjoy discounted fares when flying to your favourite domestic and international destinations,” it said in a statement.

All you need to know about the sale:

(1.) Under the offer, the carrier is giving domestic one-way fares starting at 1809 (Economy Class), 2309 (Premium Economy) and 9909 (Business).

(2.) For those returning from an international trip, fares open at 9999 (Economy Class), 13499 (Premium Economy) and 29999 (Business).

(4.) The deal opened at 0:01 am on Tuesday and will close at 23:59 pm on Thursday.

(5.) Passengers can avail the deal through airvistara.com, the company's iOS and Android mobile apps, its Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), its call centre, external online travel platforms, and travel agents.

