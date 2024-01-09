Vistara 9th Anniversary Sale opens, check what's on offer

Gurugram-based airline Vistara, which operated its maiden flight on January 9, 2015, has announced an Anniversary Sale to mark its nine years. A Vistara aircraft (ANI)

“As we celebrate 9 years of endless memories, we are excited to announce our Anniversary Sale! Enjoy discounted fares when flying to your favourite domestic and international destinations,” it said in a statement.

All you need to know about the sale:

(1.) Under the offer, the carrier is giving domestic one-way fares starting at ₹1809 (Economy Class), ₹2309 (Premium Economy) and ₹9909 (Business).

(2.) For those returning from an international trip, fares open at ₹9999 (Economy Class), ₹13499 (Premium Economy) and ₹29999 (Business).

(3.) Bookings can be made for travel between January 9 and September 30 (both dates included).

(4.) The deal opened at 0:01 am on Tuesday and will close at 23:59 pm on Thursday.

(5.) Passengers can avail the deal through airvistara.com, the company's iOS and Android mobile apps, its Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), its call centre, external online travel platforms, and travel agents.