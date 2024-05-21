 Vodafone Idea shares: Nomura India ups target price by 131%. Here's why - Hindustan Times
Vodafone Idea shares: Nomura India ups target price by 131%. Here's why

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 21, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price: Vodafone Idea's Q4 results showed that the pace of subscriber loss is moderating while average revenue per user saw modest uptick.

Vodafone Idea share price: Brokerage Nomura India upped its target price on Vodafone Idea Ltd by 131 per cent to 15 per share from 6.50 earlier. It also upgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ citing Q4 results for Vodafone Idea which were in line with estimates. Vodafone Idea's Q4 results showed that the pace of subscriber loss is moderating while average revenue per user (ARPU) saw a modest uptick.

Vodafone Idea share price: Nomura India upgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ citing Q4 results for Vodafone Idea which were in line with estimates. (AP)
Vodafone Idea share price: Nomura India upgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ citing Q4 results for Vodafone Idea which were in line with estimates. (AP)

Nomura India said that Vodafone Idea is gearing up to meet clear skies ahead, adding, “We upgrade the stock to Neutral (from Reduce) with a revised target price of 15 (from 6.50); we roll forward our valuation to March 2026 with an EV/Ebitda multiple of 15 times. We note the outlook for the industry has improved considerably with all players aligned on the need for ARPU hikes and the industry setting into a 3-private player market.”

The brokerage trimmed its FY25 Ebitda estimates by 2 per cent and raise FY26 Ebitda by 6 per cent. It also said that Vodafone Idea will be able to complete its fund raise materially improving the outlook.

"We expect the industry to take a material tariff hike of 15% following the conclusion of the elections, which should be a key trigger for the stock," it said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Vodafone Idea shares: Nomura India ups target price by 131%. Here's why

