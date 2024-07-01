Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment today: Here's how you can check status
Through the Vraj Iron and Steel IPO, the company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding for its capital expenditure requirement.
The allotment status of Vraj Iron and Steel IPO- which received a robust response from investors- will be finalised today (June 1). The IPO which closed last week was subscribed over 100 times. Through the IPO, the company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding for its capital expenditure requirement and the expansion of project at Bilaspur Plant as well as for general corporate purposes.
The Chhattisgarh based company is engaged in manufacturing of Sponge Iron, M S Billets, and TMT bars under the brand Vraj and operates through two manufacturing plants which are located at Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh spread across 52.93 acres. The book running lead manager of the IPO is Aryaman Financial Services.
For those who have invested in the IPO, you can check the status of share allotment on the BSE or by logging in to the registrar website.
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE
- Visit the BSE Website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)
- Select issue name in the drop down menu
- Enter application number or PAN number and fill the details to check the allotment status
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment: How to check status on registrar website
- Visit the Bigshare Services website (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html)
- Select Vraj Iron and Steel IPO
- Enter PAN details
- Click search to know the IPO allotment status
