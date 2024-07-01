Mahindra & Mahindra sales rise 11% to 69,397 units in June
Mahindra's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 62,429 units in June 2023.
Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said its wholesales increased 11 per cent year on year to 69,397 units in June.
The company's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 62,429 units in June 2023.
The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 23 per cent to 40,022 units last month against 32,588 units in June last year, the auto major said in a statement.
Total exports stood at 2,597 units last month, an increase of 4 per cent over 2,505 units in June 2023.
Mahindra & Mahindra shares were trading 0.2 per cent up at ₹2,873.85 apiece on the BSE.
