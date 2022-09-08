Want to register business as MSME on Udyam portal? Beware, this website is fake

In September 2015, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) launched a facility called the Udyog Aadhaar to simplify the procedures business owners had to go through to register their business under the MSME category. To help business owners register for this service – later renamed as Udyam, its current name – the ministry launched a portal, udyamregistration.gov.in.

Now, the Union government has informed that another website is doing the rounds, claiming to register business owners for the Udyam facility, and is, in fact, ‘fake’.

“A Website 'https://eudyogaadhaar.org' is claiming to register for 'MSME Udyam' and is asking for ₹2,700 for printing the registration certificate,” PIB Fact Check, the government's Twitter handle to counter misinformation/fake news on its policies and schemes, said on Thursday.

A Website 'https://t.co/xfk1OR5FHn' is claiming to register for 'MSME Udyam' and is asking for ₹2,700 for printing the registration certificate#PIBFactCheck



▶️This website is #FAKE

▶️The official website for Udyam registration is https://t.co/TCKw2yayb8 pic.twitter.com/PgQTbsuFYO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 8, 2022

The only official website to register for Udyam is udyamregistration.gov.in, it further stated.

On the official website, there's a message that says, "Beware of Fake Sites. Udyam (MSME) is Free of Cost and paperless and no online or offline agency is authorised to charge any fee or money'. However, the ‘fake’ portal is still active.

What is Udyog Aadhaar/Udyam?

It is a 12-digit unique identification number provided by the MSME ministry, and is also sometimes known as ‘Aadhaar for business’. Till now, more than 1 crore people have registered for this service, as per the ministry.

The following documents are required for registration: Aadhaar card (or Aadhaar enrolment ID slip), bank passbook (with photograph), voter ID card, passport, PAN card, driving license, government employee ID card (if issued), and caste certificate (for SC/ST/OBC).

