Warner Bros's Max streaming service to launch in Asia this week with a unique strategy

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is launching its Max streaming service in Asia this week with a unique strategy: rather than investing billions of dollars on local content to entice new members, the company is relying on its steady stream of major Hollywood films and television series. This week, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is introducing its Max streaming service in Asia using a novel approach(REUTERS)

To differentiate itself from competitors like Netflix and Walt Disney, the media and entertainment firm is depending on well-known properties like Harry Potter and Friends to attract viewers around the area.

Warner Bros., a New York-based company that arrived in Asia later than its counterparts, is collaborating with regional platforms to effectively foster user loyalty for its streaming content and grow its subscriber base without requiring significant upfront expenditures, according to a report by The Business Times.

In an interview, JB Perrette, CEO at Warner Bros., stated, “We have an advantage in coming this late because they've spent a lot of money and maybe wasted a lot of money trying to compete with great local players that are producing great local stories.” Our strategy differs greatly from theirs."

Warner Bros.' rivals are reevaluating their objectives in the region following relatively moderate growth in comparison to the extent of their expenditures, while Max is being aggressively pushed out on the most populated continent in the globe.

The company Amazon.com Inc. has left Southeast Asia in order to concentrate on Japan and India. Disney has reduced its expenditures in Southeast Asia as well, refocusing its investments in local content on Korean dramas and Japanese anime and combining its operations in India with a local partner.

Netflix, the largest subscription streaming service, is releasing original content under the slogan "local for local" while others cut back. On the ground, localised platforms that have introduced live sports and unscripted programming, as well as increased ad-supported choices, compete with US streamers.

Growth and Future Plans

The launch of Max in Asia is viewed by Warner Bros. officials as the largest prospect for subscription growth. According to officials, the platform will help grow the number of subscribers and eventually enhance advertising income, even if the average revenue per user in Asia would be lower than in the US or Europe.

Vivek Couto, executive director of Media Partners Asia, an industry consultant, stated that their local content investment approach must be pragmatic and conservative in the short run due to budgetary constraints and competition. Max’s annual income from Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asian regions is projected to reach over $600 million by 2029.

According to Warner Bros. Asia Pacific President James Gibbons, the company's initial development phase would be fuelled by alliances with regional telecom providers and streaming services. Local streaming providers in Japan and New Zealand will offer the Max hub, and in some Asian areas, it can be bundled with partners, similar to how Max is packed with Disney and Hulu in the US.

The Max standalone app will be released if the business determines that its audience is large enough. Similar steps have been taken by Warner Bros. in the UK, where Sky has long been an HBO content partner. Max plans to introduce its own direct-to-consumer app in 2026, and that deal is scheduled to expire in 2025.

"How long must I wait for this?" is a question that many of my friends in London are asking. "Perrette said." Fortunately, our agreement with Sky expires at the end of the following year. Thus, 2026 will be the year of magic.

Max made its debut early this year in a few European areas.

Each Asian nation has a different launch strategy. On Tuesday, Max will replace HBO Go in some territories by debuting on Max.com and with a few partners in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Sky users in New Zealand may begin using Max on October 30. It will be available in Australia the following year.

In Japan, where 80% of media consumption is local, Warner Bros. has exclusively debuted Max on the Japanese streaming service U-Next, which offers a vast library of series including Game of Thrones and Sex and the City. Although Max isn't currently accessible in South Korea, Warner Bros. is negotiating with possible partners, such as Tving.

“We need tailored solutions for individual markets since every market is different.” Perrette said. “It’s not a one size fits all.”