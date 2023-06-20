‘Was available to work 24/7’: Ex-Byju's staffer says was told to resign ‘immediately’

A former Byju's employee, who lost his job with the company in an earlier layoff round, has said he was asked by the edtech firm to put in his papers ‘immediately’ despite being available for work '24*7.' Representational Image(File/Representational)

However, Arpit Singh, who worked as a Retention Manager, described his LinkedIn post as ‘not a complaint’ because the company helped him when he needed a job.

‘Loosing all hopes’

Singh, whose LinkedIn profile shows he began working at the edtech giant in August last year in Noida, began his post by saying he was narrating his ordeal as he had lost all hopes.

Arpit Singh's LinkedIn post.

"I don't know where it was my fault…I never applied 10 to 8 work culture in my life. I was always available 24/7….but once they came and told me to resign immediately," he wrote.

"This is not a complaint because…'

His post, however, must not be seen as a ‘complaint,’ he stressed, adding that this was because last year, Byju's provided him a job when he was in need of one. The company, Singh noted, had a ‘very good work culture’ and gave him responsibilities ‘according to my likeness.’

Defending Byju's further, he said it may have taken the ‘harsh decisions’ to layoff employees as the organisation itself ‘might be in trouble.’ Also, this being his maiden job, he said he will always respect his first employer.

‘Can’t tell my family'

Noting that he entered the private sector because he failed to get employed in the government sector, the former Byju's employee remarked that he cannot his family as its condition is ‘not good.’ He finally asked his followers and those reading his post to help him get a job.

Fresh layoffs at Byju's

In a fresh round of layoffs, Byju's, meanwhile, handed pink slips to around 1,000 people, reports have emerged. Its overall workforce, however, remains around 50,000 due to addition of new employees, the reports further stated.

