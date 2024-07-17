WhatsApp brings 'favorites' for fast access to contacts and groups: How it works

WhatsApp has introduced 'favorites' which allows users to quickly access their favourite contacts at the top of the calls tab. It can also act as a filter for text messages, WhatsApp said as it started rolling out the feature. The feature will be available to all users in the coming weeks and using it people can manage their favourites from the app setting and reorder them at any time, WhatsApp said. WhatsApp favorite feature will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp said, "Focusing on your favorites just got a lot easier on WhatsApp. Starting today, you can quickly find the people and groups that matter most at the top of your calls tab and as a filter for your chats. Whether it’s your family group chat or your best friend, your ‘favorites’ will be the same across your chats and calls, so you can speed dial them from your calls tab too."

How to use the ‘favorites’ feature on WhatsApp?

To add a contact or a group to the favorites list, you can select the 'favorites' filter from the chat screen. You can then choose the desired contact or the group and it will become a favorites. You can also tap on the ‘Add Favorite’ option and select the specific contact or group from the calls tab in order to do the same.

WhatsApp chat filers

The feature comes just months after WhatsApp rolled out chat filters which help users to find important messages faster without scrolling through their entire inbox. WhatsApp initially introduced three filters that appeared at the top of their chat list, namely, 'All', 'Unread', and 'Groups'. WhatsApp said that the "All" filter will be the default view which will show users all their messages in the inbox, the "Unread" filter shows messages that are either marked by the user as unread or haven't been opened yet and the "Groups" filter organises all the group chats.