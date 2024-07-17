 Muharram 2024: Are liquor stores closed today in Delhi and Maharashtra? Check full list of upcoming dry days - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Muharram 2024: Are liquor stores closed today in Delhi and Maharashtra? Check full list of upcoming dry days

ByHT News Desk
Jul 17, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Muharram 2024: The Delhi government has declared four dry days in July-September period on religious festivals and Independence Day.

On account of Muharram on July 17, several states and cities in India will observe a dry day. The Delhi government's Excise Department stated in an order that liquor shops will be closed on Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (August 26), and Eid-e-Milad (September 16). Moreover, all other excise licensees, including hotels, clubs, restro-bars as well as other retail and wholesale operations will be closed on the Independence Day, the Delhi Government said.

The Delhi government’s Excise Department stated in an order that liquor shops will be closed on Muharram (July 17).
The Delhi government’s Excise Department stated in an order that liquor shops will be closed on Muharram (July 17).

Read more: Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Muharram

Cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune will also observe dry days for Muharram. Here's a list of dry days from July to December:

July

Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi: 17 July

Guru Purnima: 21 July

August

Read more: Home delivery of alcohol through Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato and Blinkit soon?

Independence Day: 15 August

Janmashtami: 26 August

September

Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 September (only in Maharashtra)

Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi: 17 September

October

Gandhi Jayanti: 2 October

Prohibition Week: 8 October (only in Maharashtra)

Dussehra: 12 October

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: 17 October

November

Diwali: 1 November

Kartik Ekadashi: 12 November

Guru Nanak Jayanti: 15 November

December

Christmas: 25 December

Get latest updates on Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI along with Petrol Price, Gold Rate at Hindustan Times.

News / Business / Muharram 2024: Are liquor stores closed today in Delhi and Maharashtra? Check full list of upcoming dry days
© 2024 HindustanTimes
