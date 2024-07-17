Muharram 2024: Are liquor stores closed today in Delhi and Maharashtra? Check full list of upcoming dry days
Muharram 2024: The Delhi government has declared four dry days in July-September period on religious festivals and Independence Day.
On account of Muharram on July 17, several states and cities in India will observe a dry day. it will be a dry day in several states and cities in India. The Delhi government’s Excise Department stated in an order that liquor shops will be closed on Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (August 26), and Eid-e-Milad (September 16). Moreover, all other excise licensees, including hotels, clubs, restro-bars as well as other retail and wholesale operations will be closed on the Independence Day, the Delhi Government said.
Cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune will also observe dry days for Muharram. Here's a list of dry days from July to December:
July
Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi: 17 July
Guru Purnima: 21 July
August
Independence Day: 15 August
Janmashtami: 26 August
September
Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 September (only in Maharashtra)
Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi: 17 September
October
Gandhi Jayanti: 2 October
Prohibition Week: 8 October (only in Maharashtra)
Dussehra: 12 October
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: 17 October
November
Diwali: 1 November
Kartik Ekadashi: 12 November
Guru Nanak Jayanti: 15 November
December
Christmas: 25 December
