Muharram 2024: Are liquor stores closed today in Delhi and Maharashtra? Check full list of upcoming dry days

On account of Muharram on July 17, several states and cities in India will observe a dry day. it will be a dry day in several states and cities in India. The Delhi government’s Excise Department stated in an order that liquor shops will be closed on Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (August 26), and Eid-e-Milad (September 16). Moreover, all other excise licensees, including hotels, clubs, restro-bars as well as other retail and wholesale operations will be closed on the Independence Day, the Delhi Government said.

