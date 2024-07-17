Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Muharram
BSE and NSE closed on July 17 for Muharram; trading to resume on July 18. Sensex and Nifty hit record highs on July 16 driven by FMCG and IT shares.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today (July 17) on account of Muharram. Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will also remain shut.
Meanwhile, the commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in the morning session from 9am to 5pm but will be open for the evening session from 5pm to 11.55pm. Trading on the NSE and the BSE will resume on July 18.
On Tuesday (July 16), Sensex and Nifty closed at record high levels following buying in FMCG, telecom and select IT shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at a new lifetime high of 80,716.55 while NSE Nifty settled at an all-time closing high of 24,613, extending the gaining streak to the third day.
Sensex and Nifty have been on a record-breaking run since Friday last week as foreign investors have turned net buyers in the Indian equities. This comes amid growing hopes of a rate cut by the US Fed Reserve by September this year.
