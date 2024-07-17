 Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Muharram - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Muharram

ByHT News Desk
Jul 17, 2024 08:04 AM IST

BSE and NSE closed on July 17 for Muharram; trading to resume on July 18. Sensex and Nifty hit record highs on July 16 driven by FMCG and IT shares.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today (July 17) on account of Muharram. Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will also remain shut.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman participates in 'halwa' ceremony held at North Block

Meanwhile, the commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in the morning session from 9am to 5pm but will be open for the evening session from 5pm to 11.55pm. Trading on the NSE and the BSE will resume on July 18.

Read more: You can now use gift cards to buy Air India tickets. Here's how

On Tuesday (July 16), Sensex and Nifty closed at record high levels following buying in FMCG, telecom and select IT shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at a new lifetime high of 80,716.55 while NSE Nifty settled at an all-time closing high of 24,613, extending the gaining streak to the third day.

Read more: Ola Electric may set valuation at around $4.5 billion for IPO: Report

Sensex and Nifty have been on a record-breaking run since Friday last week as foreign investors have turned net buyers in the Indian equities. This comes amid growing hopes of a rate cut by the US Fed Reserve by September this year.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI along with Petrol Price, Gold Rate at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Muharram
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On