 Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund divests stake in Zomato for ₹646 crore
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund divests stake in Zomato for 646 crore

PTI |
Jul 17, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund sells Zomato stake for ₹646 crore, shares plunge by 4.71%.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund on Tuesday divested its stake in online food delivery aggregator Zomato for 646 crore through an open market transaction.

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website.(Reuters)
The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website.(Reuters)

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) sold more than 2.84 crore shares or 0.3 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Zomato.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of 226.85 apiece, taking the transaction value to 645.84 crore.

Axis Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Matthews Asia, Morgan Stanley, Hong Kong-based Optimas Capital Management and investment management firm Polar Capital were among the buyers of Zomato's shares.

Shares of Zomato plunged 4.71 per cent to close at 218.35 apiece on the NSE.

See more

News / Business
