WhatsApp users can hide their online status: Step-by-step guide

Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps rolling out new feature updates. Used by millions across the globe, this app has become a necessity. Updates related to privacy, like app lock and locking private chats, have been launched in the past.

WhatsApp also shows information about the status of the user, such as whether someone is online or offline and when they last checked their WhatsApp. This online status can be seen at the top under the person’s contact name the moment the user is chatting with someone. As long as the user is on the app, it shows the status as "online," even if the user is just scrolling.

To ensure user privacy, WhatsApp also allows users to hide their status so they don't have to disclose when they were last online.

Steps to Hide Your Online Status

Open WhatsApp and click on the three dots in the top right corner.

Select ‘Settings’ from the menu.

Tap on ‘Privacy,’ followed by ‘Last Seen and Online.’

From this, select who can see your last seen. It has multiple options:

Everyone: Allows everyone you chat with to see the status.

My Contacts: Allows only the contacts saved on your device to see the status.

Nobody: Nobody will be able to see your status.

My Contacts Except: This allows you to choose which contacts will not be able to see the status.

However, if the user does not share the last seen or online status with someone, they won't be able to see the last seen or online status of others. Even after hiding the online status, it will still show when the user is typing. Additionally, you can change the setting of ‘Read Receipts,’ allowing others to see or not see if you have read their message.

For additional privacy, users can lock specific chats, which prevents unauthorized access. This automatically locks the chat after a certain amount of time. Users can also hide their profile picture from people not in their contacts or from specific contacts.

Meanwhile, in other news, WhatsApp recently launched another feature to add music to your WhatsApp status as well. Users can select certain segments of music to be added to their photos and videos.