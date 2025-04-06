WhatsApp now allows users to add music on status updates: Step-by-step guide

Meta-owned platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that will allow users to add music to their status updates. The feature, which was already available on other platforms like Instagram and Facebook, will now be available to WhatsApp users as well. Status is an image or a short video that users share for a specific period, after which it disappears. It is also visible in the profile picture of the user. The new music update is being introduced gradually and will spread to the users worldwide in the coming weeks. Meta has also confirmed that this feature will be introduced on WhatsApp along with a vast library of diverse songs for users to choose from(Representational image)

Meta has also confirmed that this feature will be introduced along with a vast library of diverse songs for users to choose from. The users can use music when creating a news status by clicking on the music icon at the top of the screen. Additionally, users will also get the option to choose their favorite segment of the track . While the music clip will last 15 seconds for photo-based status, for videos, the supported music clip can go up to 60 seconds.

How to add music in WhatsApp status

To add music, when creating a status:

Add the photo or video chosen for the status.

Tap the music icon to browse for a specific song or artist you’d like to add or pick a song from a list of popular songs in your country.

Tap the arrow next to the song you’d like to use.

Additionally, you can also create a status with music when viewing someone else’s status:

Tapping the name of the song shown at the top of a status.

Tapping the Add a status with music button in the menu that opens.

In another recent update, WhatsApp users on iPhone will now be able to set the app as their default for messaging as well as calls. This update, which will be introduced with the latest version, will allow WhatsApp to appear in the app selection menu of iOS settings.

Apple initially introduced the feature to let users choose the preferred apps, but it was restricted to users in the European Union. It has since been made available globally. This feature will allow more flexibility to users and is a significant change from Apple’s closed ecosystem.