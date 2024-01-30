When Elon Musk said that he wants a brain chip to be installed in himself

Elon Musk’s Neuralink performed its first brain implant on a human. Neuralink is a startup founded by Elon Musk in 2017 which is trying to build a brain-computer interface that would help people to operate phones and PCs using only their thoughts. To make that possible, the company working on implanting electrodes into peoples’ brains. The company got approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for clinical trials on humans in May last year but was heavily criticized for its surgical work in animals. Elon Musk Neuralink: Neuralink logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

In 2022, when Elon Musk was sharing updates about Neuralink's brain-implant technology, he had said that he plans to get one of the implants himself. He had then asserted that two of the company’s applications will aim to restore vision, even for people who were born blind. A third application will focus on the motor cortex, restoring “full body functionality” for people with severed spinal cords, he said, adding, “We’re confident there are no physical limitations to restoring full body functionality."

Neuralink could begin to test the motor cortex technology in humans in as soon as six months, he had then said, adding, “Obviously, we want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device in a human, but we’re submitted, I think, most of our paperwork to the FDA."

On wanting to get a brain chip in himself, Elon Musk said, “You could have a Neuralink device implanted right now and you wouldn’t even know. I mean, hypothetically ... In fact, in one of these demos, I will."

He also reiterated that on his social media platform X (formerly) Twitter after the event.