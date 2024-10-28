Menu Explore
‘When will govt agencies intervene?’: Kunal Kamra to Gadkari on Ola Electric

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2024 03:44 PM IST

Tagging Nitin Gadkari, Kunal Kamra wrote, “please look at the plight of indian customers, their voices aren’t heard. They can’t get to work.”

Kunal Kamra's showdown with Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal continues, with the comedian reaching out to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari on X (Formerly Twitter) on October 28, 2024.

Kamra reposted the post of a user named Prathamesh Daga which had a video of an Ola service centre supposedly at Rangraj Nagar, Solapur, mentioning “all scooters in bad condition! No qualified engineers/technicians on site,” “Customers invest hard earned money," "Unacceptable.”
Tagging Gadkari, Kamra wrote, “please look at the plight of indian customers, their voices aren’t heard. They can’t get to work. They are taking bad loans to solve an issue that is primarily Ola’s responsibility…”

He further asked, “When will government agencies intervene?”

In yet another post on X on the same day, he reposted a News24 video of an Ola Electric scooter catching fire, writing “It’s pathetic how business continues without any public plan to resolve customer complaints,” and tagging Aggarwal.

What happened between Kunal Kamra and Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal?

Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal had been engaging in verbal spats on X with the comedian starting the entire series of episodes through a post on X raising concerns of Ola Electric's after-sales service issues as well as issues with the product itself.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
