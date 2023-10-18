Wipro Q2 net profit ‘almost flat’ at ₹2,667.3 crore
PTI |
Oct 18, 2023 04:22 PM IST
The company's consolidated revenue, on the other hand, declined marginally to ₹22,515.9 crore from ₹22,539.7 crore.
IT company Wipro's consolidated profit remained almost flat at ₹2,667.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹2,649.1 crore a year ago.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Its consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to ₹22,515.9 crore in the reported period from ₹22,539.7 crore it registered in the September 2022 quarter, according to the filing.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
- Topics
- Wipro