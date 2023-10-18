News / Business / Wipro Q2 net profit ‘almost flat’ at 2,667.3 crore

Wipro Q2 net profit ‘almost flat’ at 2,667.3 crore

PTI |
Oct 18, 2023 04:22 PM IST

The company's consolidated revenue, on the other hand, declined marginally to ₹22,515.9 crore from ₹22,539.7 crore.

IT company Wipro's consolidated profit remained almost flat at 2,667.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company had posted a profit after tax of 2,649.1 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to 22,515.9 crore in the reported period from 22,539.7 crore it registered in the September 2022 quarter, according to the filing.

Wednesday, October 18, 2023
