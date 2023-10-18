Wipro Q2 net profit ‘almost flat’ at 2,667.3 crore

IT company Wipro's consolidated profit remained almost flat at ₹2,667.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹ 2,649.1 crore a year ago. (Bloomberg file photo)

The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹2,649.1 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to ₹22,515.9 crore in the reported period from ₹22,539.7 crore it registered in the September 2022 quarter, according to the filing.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON