Work-life balance, fewer flexible work options, pose challenge for women at job front: Naukri study

Fewer flexible work options, work-life balance and family responsibilities pose substantial challenges for women trying to re-enter the workforce and are the main reasons for quitting their jobs, according to a report. A survey by Naukri.com has revealed that work-life balance poses a significant concern, as 39 per cent of the women respondents cited it as a key reason for leaving their jobs. (Representational image/kellysikkema/Unsplash)

A survey by Naukri.com has revealed that work-life balance poses a significant concern, as 39 per cent of the women respondents cited it as a key reason for leaving their jobs.

Also Read: OpenAI hires former Meta executive Irina Kofman to head strategic initiatives

"These issues pose substantial challenges for women trying to re-enter the workforce, with 41 per cent identifying a lack of flexible work options and 35 per cent highlighting family responsibilities as significant barriers to continuing with their jobs," the report said.

The report is based on a survey conducted by online recruitment company Naukri.com among job seekers registered on its platform.

The report found that 73 per cent of women interviewed said equal opportunities exist for both men and women in employment and leadership positions, and 79 per cent of men agreed that both genders get equal chances at workplaces.

Despite a majority of respondents viewing that workplaces offer equal opportunities to both genders, the report revealed that 24 per cent of women felt men have better growth prospects compared to only 8 per cent of men holding the same view.

Also Read: 78% of India's delivery gig workers earn less than 2.5 lakh a year: Report

On the other hand, 13 per cent of men interviewed said women have better opportunities at the workplace, however, only 3 per cent of women shared this opinion.

"Our report highlights an encouraging trend towards gender equality in the workplace, with 73 per cent of women recognising that equal opportunities do exist today.

"It also reveals lingering challenges in areas of work-life balance and career advancement, underscoring the need for strategic interventions by industry to ensure continued progress," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal told PTI.

Even the gender pay gap remains an area of concern, with 31 per cent of women perceiving unequal compensation relative to 16 per cent of men.

It also found that 53 per cent of respondents said that salary compensation is entirely equal for both genders in the same role.

Also Read: Goldman Sachs cuts India’s 2024 and 2025 GDP growth forecasts