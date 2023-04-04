Home / Business / World Bank revises down India's 2023-24 growth forecast to 6.3%

World Bank revises down India's 2023-24 growth forecast to 6.3%

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Apr 04, 2023 12:52 PM IST

World Bank projected the current account deficit to narrow to 2.1% of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year from about 3% in the previous year.

The World Bank on Tuesday lowered its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal year that started on April 1 to 6.3% from 6.6% as it expects higher borrowing costs to hurt consumption.

To tame inflation, India's central bank has raised interest rates by 250 basis points since May.

"Rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth," the World Bank said in a report.

"Government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures."

It projected the current account deficit to narrow to 2.1% of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year from an estimated 3% in the previous year, on the back of robust service exports and a narrowing merchandise trade deficit.

Spillover from recent turmoil in financial markets in the United States and Europe pose a risk to short-term investment flows to emerging markets, including India, said World Bank economist Dhruv Sharma.

"But Indian banks remain well capitalised," Sharma said.

