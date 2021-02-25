IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / WTO may consider India's proposal regarding IPR waiver on Covid-19 vaccines, could result in decrease in costs
India, which is often described as 'World Pharmacy' is supplying vaccines to more than 70 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis, is spearheading the move to get a TRIPS waiver at the WTO.(AFP/For Representational Purposes)
India, which is often described as 'World Pharmacy' is supplying vaccines to more than 70 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis, is spearheading the move to get a TRIPS waiver at the WTO.(AFP/For Representational Purposes)
business

WTO may consider India's proposal regarding IPR waiver on Covid-19 vaccines, could result in decrease in costs

If India succeeds in getting the proposed waiver of the agreement on TRIPS, it will reduce the cost of vaccines substantially and enable free flow of medicines, easy technology transfer across the world.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:43 AM IST

As the world grapples to counter the pandemic, pressure on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is mounting to seriously consider a proposal by India and South Africa for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver on COVID-19 vaccines.

India, which is often described as 'World Pharmacy' is supplying vaccines to more than 70 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis, is spearheading the move to get a TRIPS waiver at the WTO.

If India succeeds in getting the proposed waiver of the agreement on TRIPS, it will reduce the cost of vaccines substantially and enable free flow of medicines, easy technology transfer across the world.

However, the road to getting the proposal cleared and develop consensus is not easy as many western countries are opposing the move, official source dealing told the reporter that if this gets through it will be a 'game changer'.

India, South Africa's proposal got further boosted when a group of least developed countries (LDC) lent its support to the proposal recently.

According to media reports, "In a declaration to the European Commission and European Council, a cross-party group of 115 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have urged the European Commission and the European Council to drop their opposition on the TRIPS waiver proposal at the WTO."

Such a waiver would enable greater access to affordable COVID-19 health technologies, including vaccines, in particular for developing and middle-income countries.

In the declaration, MEPs stressed that "the EU's open opposition to the TRIPS waiver risks exacerbating a dangerous North-South divide."

According to media reports " The call for a TRIPS waiver from MEPs, representing all 27 Member States, comes the day before a meeting of the European Council scheduled on February 25, 2021, and the crucial decision to be made by all Member States at the WTO General Council on March 1-2, 2021."

"A group of lawmakers from the Democratic Party wants US President Joe Biden to support the TRIPS waiver proposal that seeks to temporarily suspend several provisions in the WTO's TRIPS Agreement in combating the COVID-19 pandemic," said a source familiar with the development.

Around 90 countries have broadly supported the TRIPS waiver proposal at the WTO.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that many more vaccines from India will assist the world in this hour of the COVID crisis. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world trade organization coronavirus vaccine trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights
Close
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
business

Netflix plans $500 million Korea budget this year to crack Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:44 AM IST
South Korea is Netflix’s third-biggest market in Asia by sales, after Australia and Japan, which estimates a growth of more than 5 million in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India, which is often described as 'World Pharmacy' is supplying vaccines to more than 70 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis, is spearheading the move to get a TRIPS waiver at the WTO.(AFP/For Representational Purposes)
India, which is often described as 'World Pharmacy' is supplying vaccines to more than 70 countries on a humanitarian and commercial basis, is spearheading the move to get a TRIPS waiver at the WTO.(AFP/For Representational Purposes)
business

WTO may consider India's proposal regarding IPR waiver on Covid-19 vaccines

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:43 AM IST
If India succeeds in getting the proposed waiver of the agreement on TRIPS, it will reduce the cost of vaccines substantially and enable free flow of medicines, easy technology transfer across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi had on Thursday asked NSE to do a root cause analysis about the incident and submit a report at the earliest.(AP)
Sebi had on Thursday asked NSE to do a root cause analysis about the incident and submit a report at the earliest.(AP)
business

Unavailability of online risk management system led to market shutdown: NSE

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:31 AM IST
It is also awaiting a detailed root cause analysis from its telecom service providers and vendors regarding the incident, the exchange said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)
business

Govt tweaks public procurement policy to save pandemic-hit MSMEs

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Now, the eligibility of a firm will be judged on the basis of its net worth only. Earlier, fulfilling both criteria was necessary to become an eligible bidder for government contracts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Geely and Volvo will move their powertrain activities into a separate company, which will enhance focus on development of electric vehicles.(REUTERS)
Geely and Volvo will move their powertrain activities into a separate company, which will enhance focus on development of electric vehicles.(REUTERS)
business

Volvo and Geely drop merger, betting they’ll be faster apart

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:26 AM IST
The manufacturers will preserve their separate corporate structures while cooperating more closely on electrification, software and autonomous-driving technology, according to a joint statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo a house is pictured for sale in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand's government on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 made the first of several promised moves to rein in skyrocketing house prices by ordering the nation's Reserve Bank to consider the impact on housing when making decisions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo a house is pictured for sale in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand's government on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 made the first of several promised moves to rein in skyrocketing house prices by ordering the nation's Reserve Bank to consider the impact on housing when making decisions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)(AP)
real estate

Real estate in New Zealand feels Covid heat as housing prices skyrocket

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Opposing the expectations, prices have risen by more than 19% over the past year, putting them out of reach for many people wanting to buy their first home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The PIPE and SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) investors will hold 20% and 10%, respectively in the combined entity,” Sumant Sinha, ReNew Power chairman and managing director told Mint.
“The PIPE and SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) investors will hold 20% and 10%, respectively in the combined entity,” Sumant Sinha, ReNew Power chairman and managing director told Mint.
business

ReNew Power to merge with RMG for US listing

By Utpal Bhaskar, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The transaction puts an enterprise value of around $8 billion on ReNew Power, and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, the two companies said in a joint statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flipkart plans to have charging infrastructure at nearly 1,400 supply chain centres.(REUTERS)
Flipkart plans to have charging infrastructure at nearly 1,400 supply chain centres.(REUTERS)
business

Flipkart looks to deploy 25,000 Electric Vehicles by 2030

By Madhurima Nandy, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:26 AM IST
The online retailer owned by Walmart Inc. will also create charging infrastructure at its delivery hubs and offices, a senior company executive said, adding that the company has started deploying 450 EVs, both two and three-wheelers, in several cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to improve efficiency and competition while helping smaller banks earn revenue.(PTI Photo)
The decision, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to improve efficiency and competition while helping smaller banks earn revenue.(PTI Photo)
business

Private banks can vie for government business

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:23 AM IST
At present, only state-owned banks and large private banks are eligible to undertake government business, including collecting revenues and disbursing payments under various schemes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Das also said the RBI is “very much in the game” and is getting ready to launch its own digital currency.(ANI file photo)
Das also said the RBI is “very much in the game” and is getting ready to launch its own digital currency.(ANI file photo)
business

RBI has concerns about cryptocurrencies: Governor Shaktikanta Das

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:20 AM IST
In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had banned banks and other regulated entities from supporting crypto transactions after it found digital currencies were used to commit fraud after demonetization. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the curbs after cryptocurrency exchan-ges challenged the move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Australia's Qantas delays expected restart of international travel
Covid-19: Australia's Qantas delays expected restart of international travel
business

Covid-19: Australia's Qantas delays expected restart of international travel

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Qantas now aims to start overseas flights to most destinations from late October 2021, four months later than planned, the airline said in a statement Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi may launch an in-depth investigation and initiate adjudication proceedings against NSE if any fault is found at the exchange level, the person sa(PTI File Photo)
Sebi may launch an in-depth investigation and initiate adjudication proceedings against NSE if any fault is found at the exchange level, the person sa(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi seeks explanation from NSE over Wednesday's trading halt

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Sebi said it has advised NSE to conduct a detailed root-cause analysis of the “trading halt” and also explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site, the people said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Centre estimates the scheme will help the pharma sector clock incremental sales of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.94 lakh crore and incremental exports worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh crore during the six years. (File Photo. Representative image)
Centre estimates the scheme will help the pharma sector clock incremental sales of 2.94 lakh crore and incremental exports worth 1.96 lakh crore during the six years. (File Photo. Representative image)
business

Centre okays PLI plan for pharma, IT equipment

By Neetu Chandra Sharma, Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:08 AM IST
The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the PLI scheme for pharma will be effective over FY21-FY29, while incentives for manufacturers of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and servers, will enjoy the benefits for a four-year period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GST authorities are using data analytics and AI to track tax evaders, the first official said.
GST authorities are using data analytics and AI to track tax evaders, the first official said.
business

GST collection in February expected to top 1 lakh crore

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Early indicators such as number of e-way bills generated in the first three weeks of February suggest that GST collections in February will be in excess of 1 lakh crore and mark an increase from the year-ago month
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi said the FY22 budget has put forward a clear roadmap to put the economy on a high-growth trajectory and the PSE policy announced in the Budget aims at right utilization of public money.(PTI Photo)
Modi said the FY22 budget has put forward a clear roadmap to put the economy on a high-growth trajectory and the PSE policy announced in the Budget aims at right utilization of public money.(PTI Photo)
business

Govt has no business to be in business: PM Modi

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Modi said it is not necessary or possible for the government to remain the owner of so many central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and the government should rather focus on public welfare and development. “That’s why I say government has no business to remain in business,” he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac