IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Yes Bank’s loss rises to 3,788 crore in March quarter
Yes Bank made accelerated provision of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,240 crore at the end of the March quarter compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,872 crore a year ago and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,199 in the previous quarter.(Bloomberg file photo)
Yes Bank made accelerated provision of 5,240 crore at the end of the March quarter compared to 4,872 crore a year ago and 2,199 in the previous quarter.(Bloomberg file photo)
business

Yes Bank’s loss rises to 3,788 crore in March quarter

The bank reported a net loss of 3,688 crore a year ago and a net profit of 151 crore last quarter.
READ FULL STORY
By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 12:26 AM IST

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a higher-than-expected loss of 3,788 crore at the end of the March quarter for 2020-21 because of higher provisions.

The bank reported a net loss of 3,688 crore a year ago and a net profit of 151 crore last quarter.

Yes Bank made accelerated provision of 5,240 crore at the end of the March quarter compared to 4,872 crore a year ago and 2,199 in the previous quarter. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans stood at 15.4% at the end of the March quarter compared to 15.3% in the previous quarter. The bank added bad loans of 11,889 crore during the quarter under review.

Much of the slippages came from the corporate book and sectors affected by Covid-19, managing director and chief executive officer Prashant Kumar told the media.

“We believe that asset quality and bad loan recognition have peaked. We expect less than 5,000 crore of slippages in the next fiscal. We made accelerated provisioning this quarter so that next year earnings won’t be impacted from previous books,” Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP