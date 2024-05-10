You can soon take or end WhatApp calls without even opening it. Here's how

Millions of people use audio and video calls on WhatsApp. The messaging app may finally offer a new audio call bar that will be highlighted whenever a person is on a call. This will allow you to mute or end the call without even opening the app or going to the main screen. This illustration shows the instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo. The new feature will allow you to mute or end the call without even opening the app or going to the main screen. (AFP)

Whatsapp Audio call bar: What we know?

The feature is already being used by some WhatsApp beta users on Android. As per Wabetainfo, the bar is a mini-screen version of the calling interface on WhatsApp. Using the new audio call bar, you can stay on the call, end or mute it without going to the main call interface on the messaging app which means that calls can be taken or ended more easily.

Who can use this feature as of now?

The feature is available to limited testers on Android for now. You can expect to get the option soon as the tool evolves and becomes bug-free. However, WhatsApp has not shared a timeline for the same.

Is WhatsApp also working on more features?

Yes, WhatsApp is working on more features in the beta version. The messaging platform is attempting to give a cloud storage backup option which will be advanced in nature. Since chats can take a lot of space on the phone, WhatsApp offers basic details on the storage but soon you can have more data on the kind of content using the storage. WhatsApp Business users could especially benefit from this new feature.