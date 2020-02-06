Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Oppn for ‘misguiding’ minorities on CAA

caa-2019

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 02:13 IST

India is a paradise for minority communities, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday as he slammed Opposition parties for provoking Muslims not to participate in the latest NPR and Census exercises that start this year.

Participating in the motion of thanks to President’s address the in Rajya Sabha, Naqvi emphasised that Pakistan is a hell for its minority communities as their population had dwindled to just 2% whereas in India the minorities grew from 9% to 19% .

“A conspiracy has been hatched and fear is being created in the minds of people, and women and children are misguided on CAA...Tolerance and secularism is in the DNA of the majority population in this country,”the minister said.

Naqvi stressed that Muslims need not fear the CAA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday. In Lok Sabha, Congress floor leader Adhir Chowdhury termed the NRC and CAA as a “sinister design” and added that “people are coming out to save the Constitution” from the BJP.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of being “You are pseudo humanist, nationalist and Hindu” and advised them to become “a true Hindu like Congress.” Many Opposition leaders reiterated their demand that the former CMs of J&K should be released from detention.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan said that Opposition leaders should meet Union home minister Amit Shah to clear their doubts about the law. Coming down heavily on the Opposition, he said freedom of expression doesn’t mean people should start supporting divisive forces. He also demanded the enactment of women reservation bill.