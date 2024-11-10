2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire to launch tomorrow. Here is all it has to offer

The sub compact sedan segment which was one of the most popular segments in India has lost its charm with the increasing popularity of SUVs. However,one of the most popular models in the segment, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire aims to bring back the lost charm into the segment with its fourth generation avatar. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set for a launch on November 11 with loads of changes to the exterior and interior along with a enhanced features list and safety credentials. The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is all set to launch in India on November 11. It will arrive with a revamped design, modern aesthetic, and more features.

The 2024 Dzire differs from the older generation models in almost every aspect, starting with the design. While the earlier generations of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire were often referred to as ‘Swift with a boot slapped on’, with the new model, Maruti Suzuki has taken a completely different approach. The 2024 Dzire shares no design elements with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. With the new model, the ‘Dzire’ has become a standalone product for the company, at least in terms of design.

(Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire aims for larger global market pie, aims these countries)

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Design

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire debuts with a refreshed front design that brings a more modern, sleek look. The new rectangular LED headlamps are paired with an updated bumper and a seven-slat grille, finished with a chrome strip that makes it look premium than the model it replaces.

At the rear, the Dzire features a redesigned bumper and updated tail lamps, with the chrome strip now repositioned to complement the new lighting arrangement. The side profile, though quite similar to the older model, gets a more flat design with a new set of 15 inch alloy wheels.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior

The cabin of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has also been given a fresh update. However, unlike the exterior design, the 2024 Dzire shares its cabin with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift including a similar dashboard layout. It now features an analogue instrument cluster with a convenient MID screen in the middle. The biggest upgrade is the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

(Also read: Maruti Dzire to Volkswagen Virtus: Here are the 5 safest sedans in India at the moment)

A noteworthy addition is the electric sunroof, making its debut in this segment. Inside, the Dzire also offers automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a rear armrest with cup holders. The 2024 Dzire gets dual charging ports at the rear and a wireless charger up front.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Safety

Safety is one key area where the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands out from the rest of the company’s lineup. The 2024 Dzire becomes the first ever Maruti to score a five star crash test safety rating by the global safety watchdog, Global NCAP. The 2024 Dzire comes with six airbags as standard apart from several other safety-related highlights like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD and 360-degree camera.

(Also read: Latest Dzire becomes first Maruti to achieve perfect five-star Global NCAP crash rating)

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be the second model to feature the brand’s Z-series petrol engine, after making its debut with the 2024 Swift. The 1.2 litre three cylinder petrol engine produces 80 bhp and 111Nm of torque in the 2024 Dzire.

Just like the Swift, the Dzire also gets an option for either a five speed manual transmission or a five speed automatic manual transmission with the new engine. The company claims that with the manual transmission, the Dzire will return 24.79 kmpl while with the AMT it can return 25.71 kmpl.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Expected price

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with several changes expected in a generational upgrade of a product. While the new sub compact sedan gets many of the premium features, it also gets a solid safety credentials, as proved by the recent GNCAP test results. With all those updates, the 2024 Dzire is expected to cost a bit premium over the current generation model. While the current Dzire costs between ₹6.57 lakh and ₹9.39 lakh, ex-showroom, the 2024 Dzire is expected to get a starting price of ₹7 lakh, ex-showroom.