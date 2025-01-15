Menu Explore
2025 Hero Destini 125 launched priced at 80,450. Here's what is updated on the new two-wheeler

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2025 09:12 PM IST

The 2025 Hero Destini 125 scooter is priced from ₹80,450 (ex-showroom). It boasts a 125cc engine and innovative features like Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Motocorp has launched its updated Destini 125 scooter in the Indian markets at a starting price of 80,450. The 2025 Hero Destini 125 is poised to rival the likes of similarly priced offerings in the market such as the TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125. The new scooter comes with a complete redesign with a tinge of retro styling.

The Hero Destini 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,450.
The Hero Destini 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of 80,450.

2025 Hero Destini 125: Engine and performance

The all-new Destini 125 gets an efficient 125cc engine which churns out about 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 10.4 Nm is produced at 5,500 rpm. This engine comes combined with i3S technology which is a quick engine start-stop system. It turns the engine off when the scooter is idling and is restarted as soon as the accelerator is twisted. The Destini 125 also gets a one-way clutch which when combined with the i3S system helps in returning a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl (claimed).

(Also read: Want to get the latest updates on the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025? Check them out here)

2025 Hero Destini 125: Specifications and features

The newly introduced scooter gets some segment-first features such as an illuminated start switch and auto-cancel winkers which up the quotient on convenience and safety. Hero Destini 125 cuts off power to the engine in case of a crash. There is a semi-digital instrument cluster offered on the lower spec variants but the top-end variant boasts a fully digital LCD. This screen also gets Bluetooth connectivity which allows call and SMS notifications. Not just this the screen also gets a turn-by-turn navigation system which proves useful when the rider is unaware of the route.

(Also read: Hero Destini 125: Can it pose a threat to Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter?)

2025 Hero Destini 125: Variants and pricing

There are three variants of the Hero Destini 125 on offer namely VX, ZX and ZX+. The Hero Destini 125 VX is the base variant which is offered at 80,450 (ex-showroom) whereas the ZX is the middle variant priced at 89,300 (ex-showroom). The most premium is the ZX+ variant priced at 90,300 (ex-showroom) and comes equipped with all the bells and whistles.

2025 Hero Destini 125: Colours

There are five colour options offered on the Hero Destini 125. The VX is available in Eternal White, Regal Black and Groovy Red. The ZX gets Cosmic Blue and Mystique Magenta shades and the ZX+ can be purchased in Eternal White and Regal Black with copper chrome accents.

Follow Us On