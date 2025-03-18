2025 Honda Shine launched with OBD-2 compliant engine. Here's what else has changed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Limited has introduced the 2025 Honda Shine 100 at ₹68,767 (ex-showroom), which features a bouquet of updates both on the design and mechanical aspect. The latest Honda Shine 100 is being offered at a premium of ₹1,867 over the previous model. The 2025 Honda Shine 100 boasts new colour shades, new graphics on the body, and revised engine among others. If you are planning to purchase this best-selling commuter motorcycle, here are some fast facts you should know. The 2025 Honda Shine 100 is priced at ₹ 68,767 (ex-showroom), which features a bouquet of updates both on the design and mechanical aspect.

2025 Honda Shine 100: Design

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 features a new Black with Orange colour scheme. This replaces the Black with Gold colour scheme which was used in the previous model. Some other colour options for the bike are Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Grey and Black with Green. Though the motorcycle has been given a new colour scheme, the overall silhouette is still the same. But Honda has modernized the looks with slight modifications.

The new Honda Shine 100 receives fresh graphics on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank and side fairing too. Apart from that, it receives a new badge. The two-wheeler company's wing logo is absent in the new Shine 100, and the side fairing now features the 'Shine 100' badge instead of the earlier 'Shine' badge. It receives an aluminium grab rail and a single-piece seat. The 100 cc bike is equipped with all-black alloy wheels.

2025 Honda Shine 100: Powertrain

Mechanically, the 2025 Honda Shine 100 still derives power from the same 98.98 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The engine has been revised with OBD2 compliance, though. With a four-speed transmission, this engine can produce 7.28 bhp peak power at 7,500 rpm and 8.04 Nm of maximum torque at 5,000 rpm.

2025 Honda Shine 100: Hardware

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 is equipped with drum brakes at the front and rear for braking needs with a Combi Braking System (CBS). The suspension duties are taken care of by the Shine 100 with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers.