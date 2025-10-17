Next-gen Hyundai Venue launches November 4: What to expect in design, interior, and tech

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the next-generation Venue in India on November 4, 2025, with production already underway at the company’s Talegaon facility in Maharashtra. The subcompact SUV, one of the most popular models from the South Korean carmaker, is set to receive a comprehensive facelift that focuses on design, in-cabin technology, safety, and premium features. While its overall proportions remain similar, the new Venue aims to align more closely with Hyundai’s global SUV design language, borrowing style cues from models such as the Creta, Alcazar, and Tucson. The next-gen Hyundai Venue will bring the most comprehensive update to the subcompact SUV yet

The new Hyundai Venue: At a glance Category Details Launch November 4, 2025 Segment Subcompact SUV (B-segment) Platform Talegaon-built, B-segment SUV platform Exterior Split LED DRLs, quad-beam projectors, larger rectangular grille, sculpted bumper with skid plate, 16-inch alloys, full-width rear LED bar Interior Dual 12.3-inch screens, redesigned dashboard, new steering wheel, premium upholstery Engines 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.5L diesel Transmissions 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT (turbo), 6-speed MT (diesel) Tech & Features Level 2 ADAS (adaptive cruise, lane-keep, collision warning, cross-traffic), 360° camera, OTA updates, Bluelink, wireless charging, ventilated seats, ambient lighting Safety 6 airbags, ESP, hill assist, TPMS, ADAS suite Price (Est.) ₹ 8 – 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom) Rivals Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO View All Prev Next

Exterior design:

The next-gen Hyundai Venue adopts a far more assertive and modern design compared to its outgoing version. The front end features a split-headlamp layout with slim LED DRLs inspired by the flagship Ioniq 9. There are quad-beam LED units positioned lower in the bumper, similar to the new Creta. The grille is notably larger WITH rectangular inserts, while the front bumper grows beefier with silver skid-plate detailing flanked by air vents on either side.

The side profile shows off sculpted character lines, a silver-accented C-pillar, and a newly introduced rear quarter glass that improves the sense of space. The Venue now comes riding on 16-inch alloy wheels housed in flared wheel arches to offer a more athletic stance. At the rear, it features a full-width LED light bar housed within a contrasting black panel, which also includes three-piece lighting modules on either side. The Venue badging now sits prominently between the lamps, while the dual-tone bumper and L-shaped reflectors complete the visual update.

Interior and cabin layout

Spy shots of the upcoming Venue reveal a dual 12.3-inch screen setup on a reworked dashboard design

With its next generation, the Venue is expected to receive one of its most comprehensive interior overhauls yet. Spy shots reveal a dual 12.3-inch screen setup on a reworked dashboard design with a redesigned switchgear and a new multi-function steering wheel. Material quality and fit-finish are expected to improve substantially, with Hyundai to offer new upholstery options for a more premium feel.

Powertrain specifications:

Hyundai is unlikely to make any mechanical changes to the Venue, and as such, the new model will continue to be offered with the same engine options as before. These include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission choices are also expected to be carried forward, including a 5-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT (for the turbo-petrol). We don’t expect to see any changes to the power figures, but Hyundai may potentially tune the engines for better efficiency.

Features and safety

One of the most significant updates to the new Venue will be its feature set. The next-gen model will debut Level 2 ADAS with sensor fusion technology, which incorporates radar, LiDAR, and camera-based detection systems. This will be a major upgrade over the current model’s Level 1 suite. The ADAS will include features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and cross-traffic avoidance.

In addition, the new Venue will get a 360-degree camera system, over-the-air (OTA) updates, new infotainment software, and upgraded connectivity features through Hyundai’s Bluelink platform. Wireless charging, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, and an upgraded sound system are also expected on top trims.

Pricing and positioning

The Hyundai Venue is not likely to receive any mechanical changes and will continue to be offered with the same engine options as before

With its comprehensive upgrades in design, equipment, and safety, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to command a slight premium over the outgoing model. The current-gen model starts at ₹7.26 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant after the GST rate rationalisation. With the updates, it is expected to reach closer to the ₹8 lakh mark. This keeps it in close competition with its segment rivals, including the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.